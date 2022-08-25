 Skip to main content
Enjoy yoga with alpacas at local Foreston farm

Triple T Alpaca Farm invites you to bring your water bottle and mat and join their alpacas for a unique yoga experience. Sessions are 45-50 minutes at 10 a.m. on August 21 and 28 at 15414 140th Street, Foreston, MN 56330.

Together, the class will mindfully move their bodies with a gentle yoga flow while connecting to the beauty of nature alongside alpacas in their natural habitat. Classes will be led by Registered Yoga Teacher Becky Cooper. Becky has been a student of yoga since 2000 and has taught many types of yoga including teaching on the beaches of the Caribbean, Pre-Postnatal, Baby and Me, corporate, private, family, Special Olympics, general population yoga and most recently yoga with Alpacas. Alongside of being a yoga teacher, Becky is a Holistic Board-Certified Registered Nurse, a Healing Touch Practitioner and a Fitness & Nutrition Health and Wellness Coach

