Enjoy yoga with alpacas at local Foreston farm

Triple T Alpaca Farm invites you to bring your water bottle and mat and join their alpacas for a unique yoga experience. Sessions are 45-50 minutes at 10 a.m. on August 21 and 28 at 15414 140th Street, Foreston, MN 56330.
Together, the class will mindfully move their bodies with a gentle yoga flow while connecting to the beauty of nature alongside alpacas in their natural habitat. Classes will be led by Registered Yoga Teacher Becky Cooper. Becky has been a student of yoga since 2000 and has taught many types of yoga including teaching on the beaches of the Caribbean, Pre-Postnatal, Baby and Me, corporate, private, family, Special Olympics, general population yoga and most recently yoga with Alpacas. Alongside of being a yoga teacher, Becky is a Holistic Board-Certified Registered Nurse, a Healing Touch Practitioner and a Fitness & Nutrition Health and Wellness Coach
Each class costs $35 for adults and $15 for youth 12 and under, and is open to ages 8 and up and all yoga levels. Children ages 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. To purchase a ticket, visit the Triple T Alpaca Facebook page in the event section.
Triple T Alpaca farm is a multi-generational, family owned farm, established in 2018. Since purchasing her first alpacas, Beth Turner continues to expand as a breeding farm, building upon our foundation herd as well as meeting the needs of new and existing farms across the country. The farm’s foundation herd includes award winning genetics from across the nation.
Triple T’s commitment to the alpaca industry is to continuously expand their knowledge of alpaca husbandry and herd health while operating our business professionally and ethically. Each breeding decision they make is based on defined fleece improvement goals, coupled with an honest assessment of genetic strengths and weaknesses of every animal in their herd.
Triple T is very active in the local community. They can be found participating in the local farmers market, hosting monthly farm events with other local businesses and supporting all small businesses in the area.
Triple T Alpaca Farm placed 4th in the NATION amongst new small breeders. For more information visit www.tripletalpaca.com
