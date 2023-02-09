 Skip to main content
ECRAC features Ojibwe art by local artist Robert DesJarlait

The East Central Regional Arts Council (ECRAC) will host a solo exhibition February 17 - March 17 featuring local artist Robert DesJarlait. DesJarlait was awarded an ECRAC Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund (ACHF) Individual Artist Grant to create a body of work to be featured at the ECRAC Gallery and will include 21 watercolor paintings by DesJarlait. The opening reception is Friday, February 17, from 5 to 8 PM, with an Artist Talk at 5:30 PM.

In addition to receiving an ACHF Individual Artist Grant DesJarlait has won awards in ECRAC’s annual IMAGE Art Show; in 2021, he won the artistic merit award. In 2022, he won an artistic excellence award for Ojibwe Mitigwaki Niimid (Ojibwe Woodland Dancers). The judges cited the work for the “techniques used and the expertise exhibited [and] noted how his artwork showed great movement and that it also conveys a true emotional impact.”

