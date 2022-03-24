East Central Minnesota Chorale 40th anniversary Celebration Concert

The East Central Minnesota Chorale, under the direction of Charles Moe, is excited to announce its 40th anniversary year with a Celebration Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Cambridge.
Doors will open at 7:10 p.m. at the church, located at 230 Fern St. N., Cambridge.
The concert will feature the world premiere of “A Birthday” by James Deignan, a Minneapolis composer of choral music and musical theater. Based on a poem by Christina Rosetti, this work was commissioned by the Chorale to celebrate its 40th anniversary and promises to be a highlight of the concert. Unum Vox, the area high school honors choir sponsored by the Chorale, will also be performing.
Other selections will feature favorites from the past, including “Ye Shall Have a Song” by Randall Thompson, “Pilgrim ‘s Hymn” by Stephen Paulus, and a portion of the commissioned piece “Seasons of the Heart” by Rene Clausen, which was performed at the 30th anniversary concert. Also, former directors of the Chorale will each conduct a favorite piece. These directors include Chorale Founder David Clarke, Dennis Port, Mark Potvin and Joe Osowski.
Additionally, there will be pictures, programs, and other memorabilia on display.
The ECMC is a civic choir representing several East Central Minnesota communities and has performed in a variety of locations across East Central Minnesota and around the state.
Together with Unum Vox, they perform three to four concert series each year. While this Celebration Concert is not a ticketed event, a freewill offering of $10 per person is suggested.
According to Director Charles Moe, this 40th concert season is a source of notable pride for Chorale members.
“We look forward to seeing our current patrons at this milestone concert,” Moe said, “We hope that everyone who appreciates fine choral music will join us in celebrating the arts.”
