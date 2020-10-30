We've never had an election in the United States where so many people have cast their ballots before Election Day. The pandemic, of course, is one of the reasons, many deciding not to vote in person, thus staying away from someone who might pass on the coronavirus. And mail-in voting has become more popular in recent elections.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the New York Times estimated that 75 million people, 54% of the number that voted in the 2016 election, have already voted. Six days earlier than that on Oct. 22 USA Today put out an estimate of more than 78 million. Whichever estimate you go with, the numbers are way up there as at least 150 million Americans are expected to vote this time around.
National Pubic Radio estimated 66 million on Wednesday of this week but threw in a few other estimates that are interesting. NPR said there were 19 million more who had done early voting, as of Oct. 27, than in 2016, and reported three days ago that 7.8 million had voted already in Texas, that figure being 87% of the number that voted there in 2016. And in Montana, North Carolina, Florida and George, 67% of eligible voters had already cast ballots. In Washington state by last Sunday there were 2 million who had voted early, three times the 2016 rate.
Minnesota, the state that usually leads the nation in percentage of voters casting ballots, is on pace for 1.5 million early votes, more than half of the total turnout for 2016. As of a week ago on Oct. 23, 1.2 million absentee votes had been cast, with 578,000 more absentee ballots requested. There were a total of only 676,000 absentee ballots in 2016. In Minnesota, until a federal court ruled differently late Thursday, you had to have your ballot postmarked by Nov. 3 but the ballot would still have been counted if received by Nov. 10. Now the ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Secretary of State Steve Simon said after the ruling Thursday that voters should now not mail their ballots but should instead deliver them to their county election office or vote in person.
There is one county in Minnesota — Cook — where 92.2% of registered voters have requested absentee ballots. There are four counties with more than 80% and eight with at least 70%, most of those counties in the northern and western part of the state. Area counties are quite a bit lower. Sherburne is at a 30.7%, Benton at 29.7%, Mille Lacs at 28.9% and Isanti at 28.3%.
Who knows what all that means? One thing is almost a certainty — there will be more votes than there have ever been in Minnesota, and possibly in the country.
Local races will have something to do with the turnout also. In Princeton, for example, you have an incumbent mayor, Brad Schumacher, who has had a vendetta against the Public Utilities Commission ever since taking office and wants to abolish the PUC. He is being challenged by a veteran City Council member, Thom Walker, who doesn't want that to happen (see front-page story in the Oct. 29 Union-Times for other issues in that race). Council candidates Victoria Hallin and Nicholas Taylor said at a recent candidate forum that they will vote against abolishing the Public Utilities Commission, while candidates Eldon Johnson and Jeff Reynolds didn't give a Yes or No answer to a direct question asked of all four candidates.
Then there's the election for president which is likely spurring the uptick in the number of votes that will be cast by the time polls close next Tuesday (or later in states that allow ballots to be received after Nov. 3). Legislative races, both for representatives and senators in Minnesota and for representatives and a senator in the United States Congress, are tight in some areas and shoo-ins in others.
In the past few weeks I've talked to a few people, some of them lifelong Republicans, who say they are going to vote for Joe Biden, not because they particularly like Biden but because they are voting against Donald Trump.That's something I haven't heard much before in my previous 14 presidential elections. The polls were wrong in 2016 when Trump lost the popular vote but won the electoral vote. Yesterday someone mentioned that it would be a bit of a turnaround if Trump won the popular vote this time but lost the result in the Electoral College.
Minnesota apparently is still considered one of the battleground states, both Trump and Biden making stops today (Friday) in the state.
Any way you cut it, early voting and mail-in ballots will likely mean a huge turnout, maybe the largest ever, CBS Television reporting just a few minutes ago this Friday morning that a new estimate shows that 82 million have already voted. Now let's hope we'll know the results by next Wednesday morning instead of having to wait a day or two, or more.
Here and there in sports . . . It was unusual, to say the least, being at the Princeton-Zimmerman football game last week that Princeton won 16-12 in a 5 p.m. game at John Harvey Field. There were only about 250 fans at a game that would normally have packed the stands because the two schools are only eight miles apart. And the 5 p.m. start was unusual, although I'm sure the fans liked it because it wasn't as cold as it would have been if the game started at the normal 7 p.m. time. The other unusual part of the game came in Princeton's kicking game (three field goals by Zach Marshall, and an extra point) and the number of fumbles. Statistics for the game have not been available as this is written a week later but there were many fumbles by Princeton, especially in the second half. And the three field goals by Marshall, listed at 30, 35 and and 40 yards, are very unusual for a high school game. I checked the box scores of high school games in the Star Tribune the two following days and found only one school (Centennial) with two field goals and none with three. Very few schools had any field goals. I can't remember the last time, if there was one, that Princeton had three in a game. And, as the score indicates, they were all very important . Also important was an interception by the Tigers' Donovan Brown in the Princeton end zone on a 4th-and-11 play by Zimmerman in the first quarter . . . The boys soccer team (12-2-1) had a tough 2-1 loss at home against No. 8 seed Duluth Denfeld in the Section 7A final at Princeton last week. Trailing 2-0 at halftime, the margin was cut in half with 9:01 remaining on a nice goal by Luke Dufner. But Denfeld, which has won a number of Section 7A titles the last 10 years, according to Princeton athletic director Darin Laabs, didn't give the Tigers a good scoring chance the rest of the way.The team finished second in the Mississippi 8 this season . . . Former Mississippi 8 Conference football teams are listed in state football rankings, as is a present M8 member and a former Rum River Conference member, Princeton's conference for many decades. St. Michael-Albertville is ranked third in Class 6A behind heavyweights Lakeville South and Eden Prairie. Rogers is ranked fourth in Class 5A which is led by perennial power St. Thomas Academy. Becker, a recent M8 member, is ranked sixth in Class 4A (Princeton's class). M8 member Monticello was listed last week among other teams receiving votes in 4A but dropped out this week after a 14-0 loss to Rogers. M8 member Cambridge lost 36-12 to Hutchinson, No. 1 in 4A, last week. Granite Ridge member Mora (formerly Rum River) is ranked sixth in Class 3A. And in Class 2A No. 1 Caledonia won its 70th straight game with a 66-7 win over Dover-Eoyta. That's the longest streak ever in Minnesota and currently the longest in the country . . . For the first time in 30 years I wasn't in the press box when the Gophers lost to Michigan last Saturday. I found out the day before the game that there is a shorter list of credentials being given out this year due to spacing in the press box. Thus I don't have notes from the game so I'm going from memory a bit here. Had it been business as usual last Saturday Sid Hartman would have been there for the Michigan disaster and I guarantee you there would have been some grumbling by Sid, with good reason. Minnesota handed three first-half touchdowns to Michigan, which appears to have a very good team, making it almost impossible for the Gophers to win the game Yes, the Gophers were short-handed in the kicking department and on the offensive line. But the decision to try a fake punt, regular punter there or not, was ridiculous. The punting average for the day was 35 yards and that would have been way better than handing Michigan a short field that was quickly followed by a Michigan score. The first Michigan touchdown came on a 70-yard run up the middle when the runner was untouched, something that's happened a couple other times during the P. J. Fleck regime when assignments were apparently missed. The second TD came on a fumble that was returned for a touchdown after quarterback Tanner Morgan was blindsided. And another score came following a 66-yard kickoff return to the Minnesota 8 on, for some reason, a squib kick. The game was a comedy of errors, to put it mildly. The bookies still believe in the Gophers, however, making them a 20-point favorite against Maryland this week . . . None other than Pat Reusse, the veteran columnist of the Star Tribune, wrote last week that way too much blame for the Vikings' poor showing so far has been put on the shoulders of quarterback Kirk Cousins. I agree. Checking the stats before last Sunday's games, I noticed that Minnesota was 28th (only two teams worse) in giving up points at 32 a game, but 13th in scoring at 26 points a game. The offensive line has been one of the worst in the league in allowing the quarterback to be rushed. Just saying . . . Talk about questionable decisions: Hitters for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers must have been jumping for joy when Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash removed ace pitcher Blake Snell from the game in the sixth inning Tuesday with a 1-0 lead. Snell had given up two hits and had 9 strikeouts among the 16 outs he recorded. Tampa Bay lost 3-1. Analytics must have driven Cash's decision. Analytics are fine during the season but a pressure-packed World Series game is a different thing. And I've yet to figure out why pitchers can't get hitters out a third time through the lineup. Ace pitchers, for decade after decade, somehow made it through the lineup three times, and often four times without going to pieces. OK, Cash knows his players better than we do. But it looked like a no-brainer to leave Snell in the game. He had thrown only 73 pitches. Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was probably using analytics when he took pitchers Kenta Maeda and Jose Berrios out of playoff games this fall, too early I thought. And both of those moves backfired . . . On the same day the Vikings lost 40-23 to a bad Atlanta team, the unbeaten Green Bay Packers led Tampa Bay 10-0. But then Aaron Rodgers, who many say is one of the top five NFL quarterbacks ever, had a pass intercepted and run back for a touchdown. Two passes later he threw another interception that was run back to the Green Bay 2 and soon Tampa Bay had a 14-10 lead on the way to a 38-10 rout. I won't compare Cousins, or most other quarterbacks, to Rodgers. But it does prove that even great quarterbacks have bad days. And, to put it mildly, Rodgers has a lot better line in front of him than Cousins, and a way better defense to get him the ball . . . Three NFL players who were Gophers last year, all of whom were there before Coach Fleck arrived, are having an impact as rookies. Tyler Johnson caught a touchdown pass from Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady for the second straight week last Sunday. Antoine Winfield had his first NFL interception for Tampa Bay, is third on the team in tackles and, as a safety, has two sacks. Linebacker Kamal Martin, injured and in and out of the Gopher lineup last season, got his first start for Green Bay last Sunday and made six tackles. There are other former Gophers seeing a lot of playing time, including linebacker Damien Wilson who had eight tackles in a Kansas City win on Sunday.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES Nov. 4, 1965 — Spring Lake Park beat Princeton 21-20 in football and the team finished 2-5-1. Dave Duncan ran 60 yards for a touchdown, halfback Tom Enger threw a scoring pass of 67 yards to end Steve Cartwright, and quarterback Joel Erickson (he also picked off two Panther passes) scored late in the game after Enger hit Cartwright for a 37-yard gain. (Enger also threw to Cartwright for an extra point but they counted for only one point back then.) Nov. 4, 1970 — Princeton (3-3 in the Rum River) beat Braham 38-20 as Don Cordes ran 31 times for 210 yards and Mark Kelley completed 11 of 15 passes for 210 yards, Mike Barg catching 2 for 92 yards. Cordes went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season in the third quarter. Nov. 5, 1975 — Erwin Top, a 1973 PHS grad, placed third for St.Cloud State in the Northern Intercollegiate Conference cross-country meet. He had placed ninth the previous season . . . Gloria Dubiel was named all-conference in volleyball. Nov. 6, 1980 — The volleyball team finished 10-10 after a subregion loss to Cambridge. Nov. 7, 1985 — The PHS girls swim team placed second in the six-team Two Rivers Conference meet at Becker. Making all-conference were Kelly Keen, Mary Beth Sauer and Holly Bowen. Keen had the only two firsts for the Tigers and set school records in both. Nov. 8, 1990 — Chris Paulson, Brian Anthony, Tom Kluk and Noel Schmidt were named all-conference in football . . . Anne Oliver led Princeton with two second places as the Tigers placed fourth in the conference swim meet. Nov. 9, 1995 — Senior Sarah Cartwright was named MVP of the girls tennis team . . . The girls swim team had 14 entrants in the section meet at St. Cloud. Nov. 2, 2000 — Princeton (8-2) beat Virginia (7-3) 21-18 in a section semifinal at Princeton and advanced to the 7AAAA title game against Cambridge at Princeton. Virginia led 18-15 at the half but Paul Gibbs scored for a 21-18 lead in the third quarter. The Princeton defense held twice in the final quarter when Virginia was deep in Tiger territory. Gibbs scored twice and ran for 111 yards, and Dane Larsen ran for 57 yards and threw for 133, including a 44-yard pass to Dave Porttiin (3 receptions, 76 yards) for a touchdown .. . The volleyball team finished 10-16 for the season and Kayla Walker led with 243 kills. She also led in ace serves and solo blocks. Nov. 10, 2005 — The PHS football team (5-6) beat Duluth Central 14-7 in Duluth to win the school's fourth straight Section 7AAAA title. Trailing 7-0, Scott Roehl scored a touchdown in the third quarter, Cody Ammerman scored in the fourth quarter and Roehl threw to Dwayne Warren for a two-point conversion. Warren ran for 105 yards, Roehl for 76, and Grady Milesko caught 3 passes for 52 yards. Milesko averaged 45 yards on 4 punts, including a 61-yarder late in the game that pinned Central deep in its own territory. The Tigers had a 305-189 edge in yards . . . High school baseball coach Jesse Zimmer was notified that Veterans Field at Mark Park was named the top high school baseball field in Minnesota. Nov. 11, 2010 — Fifteen of the 31 members of the PHS girls swim team advanced to compete at the section meet in Grand Rapids. Nov. 5, 2015 — The girls soccer team (19-2) beat Holy Angels 1-0 in a shootout at the state tournament to advance to the semifinals. Scoring goals in the shootout were Kara Schramel, Maggie Peterson, McKenzie Eckert and Kieran Lekatz . . . The girls tennis team finished 24-5 after losing at the state tennis tournament to top seed Prior Lake and then Rochester Mayo. Sisters Bri and Kelsey Dorr beat a Delano team but lost in the doubles consolation semifinals. (Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
