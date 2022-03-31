 Skip to main content
Duluth representative Jen Schultz to run for seat in Eighth Congressional District

Jen Schultz

Jen Schultz, current MN House 7A Representative, announced her candidacy for the U.S. House of Representatives in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.

“I’m running because I believe in the Minnesota values of hard work, decency, and fairness,” said Schultz. “I believe everyone in our district deserves access to good jobs, affordable healthcare, the best education, and the ability to afford a good life for their family. We need someone in Congress to fight for all of us, not just some of us.”

Building on her legislative successes at the State Capitol, Schultz will work to make quality education more affordable and accessible, reduce the cost of healthcare and prescription drugs, invest in essential infrastructure projects, increase economic development and support jobs in our region, improve affordable housing and food security, and address the impacts of a changing climate. Above all, Schultz is interested in making sure Minnesota families are able to afford their lives and build a better future.

Beth McCuskey, President of the Duluth Central Labor Body, said, “Schultz has been a strong advocate for workers. Schultz has been fighting for workers her entire career. She was instrumental in helping bring significant state and federal investments to northeast Minnesota.”

“I’ve spent eight years in the Minnesota House with a track record of getting results with members from both parties,” Schultz said. “What we need in Washington are the type of Minnesota values that will get results for all of us. I look forward to earning the support of people across the 8th District.”

Schultz, has a Ph.D. in economics and is a professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth. She is currently serving her fourth term representing District 7A in the MN House, where she’s known for her ability to find common ground to help improve the lives of her constituents and all Minnesotans.

During her legislative career, Schultz has championed and passed bills increasing access to affordable health coverage, closing corporate tax loopholes, protecting the elderly in long-term care facilities, increasing wages for personal care assistants, reducing the cost of prescription drugs, and funding historic health and human services bills.

Schultz currently serves as Chair of House Human Services Finance & Policy Committee where she aims to improve access to affordable healthcare and reduce prescription drug prices. She is also an advocate for protecting the Great Lakes, climate resilience, habitat restoration, and sensible economic development.

