Some dreams die hard.
That was evident on the faces of members of the Princeton High School boys basketball team as they stood on the PHS gym floor Thursday night after losing 80-59 to Hibbing in the Section 7AAA championship game.
The team had won 17 games in a row coming into the game, including an improbable win in the first round of section play when a number of front-line players were unable to play because they had played against a player in a previous game who had tested positive for the coronavirus. Some former junior varsity players made their varsity debut in a 54-39 win over No. 8 seed Duluth Denfeld. Then Princeton had to rally to beat Grand Rapids three days later in the semifinals to get to the title game.
With the home crowd roaring its approval, Princeton took a 17-10 lead over Hibbing at the 11:14 mark of the first half Thursday night, forcing Hibbing coach Joel McDonald (a standout high school and college player from the well-known McDonald basketball family from Chisholm) to call a timeout. Up to that point Princeton's quickness had its way with the Bluejacket defense. McDonald switched to a zone defense, as he had done a number of times during the season. Still, Princeton led 28-22 with 3:55 left in the half.
But the change to the zone defense slowed Princeton's attack, which has relied all year on getting up and down the court at a break-neck pace, as well as getting a large number of shots. The easy baskets didn't come against the zone, the number of shots dropped off, and the Tigers made only 2 of 12 of three-point tries in the first half. The half ended on a 14-2 run for Hibbing and a 36-30 lead. The Tigers trailed only 42-39 early in the second half as Hayden Stay (11 for 11 in the game) got some layups against the zone. But Hibbing slowly pulled away for a 64-50 lead with 7:43 left and then made free throws down the stretch to make the game look more one-sided than it probably was.
The senior-dominated Hibbing team (16-3), after trailing 17-10 in the first half, had a 70-42 edge after that and proved to be a tough opponent. Hibbing was 6-for-12 on threes, Princeton 3-for-22, and the team got off only 52 shots, well below the norm for this season. "They're a good team," said Princeton coach Brett Cloutier, "and we didn't make shots. But I'm proud of the kids. They couldn't have played harder."
But when you're on a team that had won 17 in a row, and had dreams of a third straight section title, just playing hard doesn't offer much consolation. Princeton made the state tournament in 2019, won the section title in 2020 but then saw the state tournament canceled because of the pandemic. I'm sure the goal this year was another trip to state, Princeton compiling a 70-11 record the past three seasons.
When the Tigers had that 17-10 lead, they had held junior Ayden McDonald, the coach's son and star of the team, to only two points. And for the game he was 9-for-20 on field goals, lower than his total in many games. But he hit three three-pointers later in the first half, the last one from about 26 feet, the range his father often shot from while playing at St. Cloud State. And 6'6' center Parker Maki added 23 points to McDonald's 24. That was just too much for Princeton to overcome. Hibbing was 16-for-25 (64%) on field goals the second half and was 6-for-12 on three-pointers for the game.
Sixty years ago this month at age 18 I played on a team that went to the national junior college basketball tournament and we lost a game after leading for 39 minutes and 10 seconds, an opposing player making his only basket of the game. That team had a player who played in the NBA and another who was a world-class sprinter who won two gold medals in the Olympics three years later. We may have been destined to lose when you factor those two things in but the loss was still devastating and I am familiar with the feeling the Princeton kids had after the game Thursday night on their home floor. They expected to win and it's a crushing thing at that age to not have your dream come true. The loss doesn't decide what path you will take in life but, at the time, it's tough to take.
The sun eventually came up Friday morning but that likely didn't take away the sting of the defeat the night before for those players and fans. In the 50-plus years I've watched Princeton teams play I've witnessed similarly disappointing losses, some for me personally, and I always feel for the kids involved. It's a tough way to end the season, especially if you're a senior. Life does go on but it's OK to feel disappointed about something you wanted badly. One piece of advice: The memories that you made during the year will always be there. That's not much in the way of comfort today but you'll have that in the years ahead.
Miscellaneous
I just returned from three weeks in Florida and found it amazing, 1,700 miles from home, how closely people there are watching the George Floyd/Derek Chauvin case in Minnesota. Not only was it on the national news each night, it was also in the newscasts of local TV stations almost every day. The eyes of the nation are on Minneapolis. I know four former police officers who live there, or go there for the winter, three of whom worked in New York City, and two of the three I talked to about the case seem convinced that Chauvin should be found innocent . . .Two who were followers of PHS sports recently passed away, Jim Kiloran and Ardy Johnson, both of whom had children that played at PHS, and both of whom were ardent fans. Back in the early 2000s I met up with Jim and Tom Peterson, both of them Princeton teachers who would spend part of the winter near the town of Englewood, Fla. Tom was a very accomplished golfer at Princeton and in Florida where he won the senior title a number of times at a local course. It turned out that both he and Jim had made a hole in one a few days apart in Florida and I did a story on that and sent it back to the Union-Eagle as a mystery correspondent for the paper, We had a great time talking and it was a fun story to do . . . And now here's another guy from Princeton who has been doing well as a senior golfer. Steve Sanborn, Class of 1977, won the senior title at The Boulders in Scottsdale, Ariz., the past two years. This week, with medal play for two days and then match play for the next two, he attempted a three-peat and fell a little short. He got beat in the semifinals and then won the third-place match. Sanborn also competed in basketball and cross-country at PHS . . . A guy in Florida, who bought only one ticket at a gas station, just won $15 million in a relatively new scratch-off game. He took the $13.2 million cash payout. Florida has a lottery and scratch-off program that makes lots of money because there are so many tourists that participate . . . I recently came across two of the better "lines" I've heard recently. While discussing whether or not the latest $1,400 stimulus checks were a good idea or not, a friend said, "I'm not for them either but I'm not going to turn it down - we're helping pay for them." Then, while discussing whether or not Chet Holmgren , a 7'1" center at Minnehaha Academy who is considered by some the top high school basketball recruit in the nation, would consider going to Minnesota, a well-known Minnesotan told me it could be solved this way: Let Chet decide who the next Minnesota men's basketball coach will be. (They already have chosen Ben Johnson, like women's coach Lindsey Whalen a Minnesota grad. We'll see if either of those picks works out.) . . . Quite a few years back Chad Campbell (Class of '85) and Brian Dorr (Class of '84) began umpiring baseball and both were also doing basketball. Dorr talked his former Legion baseball and PHS basketball coach John Gloege into joining in on basketball refereeing and later Steve Sanborn did it for a few years. Later on Sanborn's son Tim (Class of '99) took his father's place and now has worked his way up to being assigned a quarterfinal game in the state basketball tournament this year. Gloege has also worked state games. Campbell and Dorr, well more than 30 years later, are still umpiring baseball, Dorr having worked in the state high school, Legion and town team tournaments
