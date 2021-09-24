(Note: Not too long ago someone asked, somewhat impolitely, why it is that I never write about country music. My answer was that I have and that I would search for a column I did back in the '90s when I attended a county music concert at Target Center in Minneapolis. It took a lot of paging through bound editions of the Union-Eagle because I didn't know the year. But I found it and, just to prove I have written about country music, here it is with headline used back then. Yes, it was 25 years ago, but I think it's still relevant today.)
If you count sneaking out of a private school dormitory to see Buddy Holly or the Everly Brothers perform at a southern Minnesota ballroom, I've been going to concerts for nearly 40 years now.
It was a common occurrence then for two or three top stars of rock 'n' roll to band together and make a whirlwind tour through a few states to make some money before going back to the recording studio. Thus it was that Richie Valens, the Big Bopper (in reality Texas deejay J. P. Richardson with his hit of "Chantilly Lace") and Holly came to Mankato in 1959 on their Winter Dance Party tour. They were in Mankato shortly before performing in Storm Lake, Iowa, at what became their last concert before that fateful plane ride with the destination of Fargo, N.D. They died when the plane crashed in an Iowa corn field and it was in Fargo that teenager Bobby Vee began his rise to stardom, filling in that night and singing some Holly songs.
We stood at those concerts and — I know it sounds silly — even danced. It was a localized version of the TV show "Bandstand" as we got to see our musical heroes in the flesh. The warm-up acts, unless they were an up-and-coming group or singer that we had heard about, might as well not have shown up. We were there to see the stars and couldn't imagine that, way out here in Minnesota, we could see stars like that in person.
A year later when Vee, by then a star in his own right, came to Mankato, I stood near the stage with the object of my affection and a stage flunky bounced a ball across the stage as Vee sang the opening lines of his newest hit, "Rubber Ball." "Get it for me for my hope chest," she said. (People really did say things like that in 1960.) "Get it yourself," was my comeback. She did but I don't know if that ball ever made it to her hope chest.
We were rock 'n' roll crazy but we knew about country singers and songs. It was a much twangier country then, although the subject matter was much the same as today. Johnny Cash, Jim Reeves with the mournful classic "Four Walls," Conway Twitty with "It's Only Make Believe," and Patsy Cline with perhaps the greatest country song ever, "Crazy," occasionally infiltrated the Top 40 charts. There were some great country songs and great artists but rock 'n' roll got most of the publicity. And I suspect country concerts were even more basic back then than ones at, let's say, the Kato Ballroom ini Mankato.
Imagine my surprise then Sunday night when I went to Target Center to see my first country concert ever. I knew country music had changed, crossover country becoming a popular term the last couple decades as country music changed dramatically. And the market — and the marketing — have broadened as country stars now get the same kind of attention other singers do. I was at the same venue last year for an Eagles concert, a group that perhaps symbolizes more than any other the almost-indistinguishable boundary between country and pop music.
There were stage props Sunday night, large back-up bands and some great music! The 33-city Kraft Country tour was ending in Minneapolis and Carlene Carter, fill-in Patty Loveless (the Country Music Association's female vocalist of the year) and headliner Lorrie Morgan were on hand. It wouldn't have happened in the old days of country but those attending sat in plush seats, chewed on walleye sandwiches and drank $4.50 cups of beer. It was country — sort of.
But there was no mistaking the music. Carter, from the third generation of a family that includes stepfather Johnny Cash, managed to do a little cartwheel during her routine that was a little racier than those of the other two. Loveless, perhaps not as spectacular as Carter and Morgan, but a real pro, brought those in the crowd to their feet with her favorites. Then a few greenbacks for the ushers got us closer as Morgan, throwing in the Supremes' "Can't Hurry Love" and Cline's "Crazy," gave the crowd what it wanted. Included were production numbers, even one where she sat on a winding staircase.
It wouldn't have been classified as country in the old days but it was today. And it works. The style is a little more pop rock than country at times but the familiar themes are still there. They're still lyin' and cheatin' and cryin' and hopin' for better days.
My rock 'n' roll buddies from the old days might turn on me, to say nothing of those who would wonder why I was, of all things, watching a country music concert on the same night the World Series opened. But I'd go back in a minute.
Note from Sept. 23, 2021: I watched the Kenny Rogers special last night, a show taped before his death last year at the age of 81. It reminded me that I had seen him a few years ago at Grand Casino Mille Lacs and how good he was. I have never seen a performer be more at ease with his crowd than Rogers, a country legend, was. His conversational tone on stage was something to behold and, of course, he had a long list of songs to choose from such as "Lucille," "We've Got Tonight," "The Gambler," "You Decorated My Life" and "Ruby Don't take Your Love to Town" — the list goes on and on. It was one of the more enjoyable concerts I've attended. The TV show last night also reminded me of how fortunate I was to grow up in a family where both parents were musical and how they guided us into music - we sang hymns after supper many nights, the nine of us sang Christmas songs one December night in the '50s as our car bounced along a deserted country road in Iowa on the way back to our home in Minnesota, we sang in high school and college choirs, we sang in visits to shut-ins, and many of the seven siblings played piano and organ and some are still playing today, 60-plus years later. And we argued who was better, Pat Boone or Elvis Presley, as we listened to the Top 40 on WDGY in Minneapolis on Saturday mornings. We were a lucky group!
PHS grad, a Vietnam vet, here Tuesday to discuss his novel A 1965 graduate of Princeton HIgh School who is a veteran of the Vietnam War will have a book signing and discussion about his historical fiction novel, "Dark Side of the Sun," on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the civic center in north Princeton. The book spans two wars - World War II and Vietnam - and is set in Michigan, Nazi Germany, Vietnam, the states of Texas and Oklahoma, and finally in Minnesota. It tells the stories of six families from 1900 to 1972. Dardis served in Vietnam for a year in an artillery unit near the border of Cambodia and received a Purple Heart after he was injured when his unit's fire base was overrun. Classmates of Dardis, who lives in Bloomington, Minn,, set up the event and he said he is honored to be asked to come back to his hometown. The American Legion post of Princeton is sponsoring the event.
Blue Monday for fans of the Vikings It was a Blue Monday for fans of the Minnesota Vikings earlierr this week, made even bluer if those fans had stock market investments on a day when the Dow-Jones average dropped 509 points, perhaps in reaction to the Vikings' 34-33 loss to Arizona the day before. Asked what was worse, one fan replied that the one-point loss by the Vikings in Arizona was worse because that loss is there forever, while the investments have time to, and usually do, recover. The Vikings gained 419 yards and lost as Arizona had 474 yards against the porous Minnesota defense. Quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 351 yards, two touchdowns, had no interceptions, a passer rating of 122.4, and took the team on what looked to be a game-winning drive, as it appeared he was doing the week before in the loss to Cincinnati. But a Dalvin Cook fumble ended the drive against the Bengals and a missed 37-yard field goal on the final play of the Arizona game, after the kicker had made two of more than 50 yards, gave the team a record of 0-2. Cousins has completed 72 % of his passes in the two games, thrown for five touchdowns with no interceptions, and even ran twice for 35 yards last Sunday. Yet the team has no wins, the defense not holding up its end of the deal. You can have a discussion about what the Vikings could have done differently, like trying to get closer for the field goal attempt, with a time-out in hand, or not using a squib kickoff at the end of the first half that turned into disaster when Arizona hit on a field goal that gave it the lead. But one thing is sure: Sundays' game with Seattle, with a very good quarterback on the other side, is a must. Not a must, you say, what with 14 games remaining? Maybe not, technically, since an 11-3 finish would get the team to an 11-6 record and likely a spot in the playoffs. But the team is too flawed, especially on defense, to expect a finish like that. There's always the Ryder Cup on Sunday.
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES Oct. 4, 1951 — Princeton, unscored upon in its first three games, beat Braham 13-0. Bob Paulson ran for a touchdown and Paul Duckstad threw a TD pass to Hoehn.
Oct.. 4, 1956 — Princeton (4-0) beat Osseo 20-7 as Jerry Kish ran for three touchdowns and scored all 20 points . . . Doug Sanford set a new lap record at Princeton Speedway with a time of 21.5 seconds.
Oct. 5, 1961 — Milaca beat Princeton 20-13, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone with less than a minute to go. Dean Hansen and Jerry Robideau scored the touchdowns
Sept. 29, 1966 — Quarterback Dennis Sternquist ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in a 31-0 win over Ogilvie. He had 101 yards rushing in 10 carries (10.1 average) and Tim Enger scored twice and had 7 carries for 120 yards (17.1 average).
Oct. 6, 1971 — Princeton hadn't lost to Sauk Rapids since 1962 but did so in the Princeton Homecoming game, 15-6.
Oct. 7, 1976 — An apparent winning TD pass from Tom Hoffman to Steve Blaske as time ran out was called back and Elk River beat the Tigers, 10-8. The penalty, called correctly, came because a Princeton player went off the field on the wrong side. Dave Ruis ran for 95 yards and scored a touchdown.
Oct. 1, 1981 — A pass from Jim Belfiori to Jim Peterson gave Princeton a 12-6 overtime win at North Branch . . . Lisa Herman took first place in an eight-team cross-country meet at Chisago Lakes . . . The PHS volleyball winning streak ended at nine with a loss to Little Falls in the North Branch tournament.
Oct. 2, 1986 — Unbeaten (5-0) and ranked No. 7 in the state in its class, Princeton beat North Branch 22-7 as Todd Seifert caught 4 passes for 82 yards. Erik Halvorson and Dan Talberg recovered fumbles that led to touchdowns and Dean Swan made his third interception in three games.
Oct. 3, 1991 — Sisters Shelley and Janelle Ziwisky repeated as all-conference tennis players . . . The volleyball team (9-6) beat St. Francis and Milaca, Corrine Lundell leading in kills (14) against St. Francis and Tanya Dorr leading in ace serves (6) against St. Francis as the team served at 94%.
Oct. 3, 1996 —Princeton beat Milaca 48-7 in the PHS Homecoming game as Chad Carlson threw for 223 yards, including a 96-yard scoring pass to Phil Trier. Tony Stay caught 3 passes for 90 yards and Brad Hatch ran for 120 yards.
Sept. 27, 2001 — The girls swim team beat St. Cloud Apollo and Cambridge, the 98-88 win over Cambridge coming as Lisa Pearson won two events and swam on a winning relay team . . . The volleyball team (4-7) beat Benilde-St. Margaret's and Henry Sibley in a tournament at Sibley where PHS was 2-2. Kayla Walker led in kills for the day with 51 kills and Jessi Hoeft had 31.
Sept. 28, 2006 — Joe Schwartz, the men's champion in 2003 at Princeton Golf Club, recorded a double eagle (three under par) on the par 5 No. 15 hole, his tee shot landing in the No. 13 fairway before he holed out with a lob wedge . . . The football team took a 28-21 lead in the third quarter but lost 34-28 to St. Michael-Albertville, the third week in a row the team lost after leading in the second half. Quarterback Phil Klaphake threw two TD passes and ran for a score.
Sept. 29, 2011 — The volleyball team beat Milaca 3-1 as Ally McAlpine, Haley Ostendorf and Kate Hanson all had 10 kills . . . The girls tennis team beat Holy Family, Little Falls and Duluth East as singles players MaryClaire Mayerchak, Bri Dorr and Marissa Paulson were winners in all three matches.
Sept. 29, 2016 — The girls soccer team (10-1, 3-1 in the M8) beat Buffalo 7-0, Monticello 3-1 and Cloquet 3-1, Alanna Matson scoring four goals against Buffalo and goalkeeper Eden Betzler stopping 25 of 27 shots for the week . . . The girls tennis team (14-3, 7-0 in the M8) beat Cambridge 4-3 in a twice-delayed (by rain, at 3-3)) match, beat Chisago Lakes 5-2 and beat Rogers 7-0, the four singles players — Kelsey Dorr, Anna Dahlen, Aurora Schossow and Marissa Seurer — combining to lose only 12 games in their four matches.
Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
