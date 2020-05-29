As usual last Saturday, there was a gathering of faithful Princeton American Legion members, and others, to place flags at the graves of deceased veterans in Oak Knoll Cemetery. The group wasn't as large as usual but times are different in 2020.
There are no longer any World War II vets to help as there were for decades, and there was only one on hand from the Korean War. And the task has gotten larger. I remember when there were about 400 flags to be placed and then it grew to 500. This year the total was 788, including flags placed at a couple small rural cemeteries. Included each year are graves of Civil War veterans, most of the simple white markers hard to read because they have been weathered by time.
As participants gathered for hot dogs and brats afterwards, while practicing social distancing, someone was heard to say, "I wish they wouldn't use Memorial Day as an excuse to sell things. It doesn't seem right. It's a day meant to celebrate the lives of veterans." Another chimed in this way: "It bugs me when they use Memorial Day in their ads."
Later that day I sat down to read a daily paper and found that there were two pieces on the opinion pages that dealt with the same subject, one of the pieces noting that it's become (though different this year because of the pandemic) a time for grilling, getting together, and maybe going to stores for the "the big sales for new cars, furniture and TVs."
The other piece contained these words: "No surprise, then, that the commercialization of the Memorial Day weekend repulses many. Those who have lost a loved one to war, or had casualties shatter their lives, are not impressed when car dealers, appliance salesmen and hardware stores mark the day by offering deals you just can't beat. Quite a few Americans, it seems, never think of the extra day off as anything more than another long weekend." That writer noted, to his credit, that it's hard to argue with freedom and free enterprise, saying that stores are giving customers what they want — sales.
This morning, Friday, May 29, as I watched coverage of the horrible events in Minneapolis and St. Paul last night, there was an ad by a mattress company for its Memorial Day sale. A few seconds later a company that sells windows was pushing its wares for a Memorial Day sale. All this came four days after Memorial Day. And you can be assured the same thing will happen in November when Veterans Day appears on the calendar.
Is this just a little thing, something that doesn't require what some might consider a waste of words? You'll have to decide that for yourself. One of the opinion pieces put it this way: "Are we decently honoring those who have given their all for us, if we're focused on clinching the deal of a lifetime or grilling those burgers to perfection? Maybe there is a middle ground here. Let's not begrudge the store that wants to take 50% off for the citizen who wants to take advantage of a desperately needed good deal. But let's not forget the reason for the season just because it's sales day."
About 50 hours after those flags were placed last Saturday, the group gathered again Monday afternoon to retrieve those small flags placed at each grave. That came after a shorter-than-usual program at the cemetery that morning at which names of veterans who have died in the past year were read. A woman stopped one of the volunteers gathering the flags and tearfully expressed thanks for placing a flag at her relative's grave, noting the "beautiful sight of all the flags in the cemetery."
Members of the group gathering the flags Monday afternoon went their separate ways afterwards, most likely to return in 2021 to repeat a ritual that has meaning for them and for the friends and relatives of deceased veterans. It's a meaningful exercise for those involved
American Legion baseball canceled
Back on April 11 when the baseball committee of the Minnesota American Legion had its annual spring meeting, a few items were taken care of quickly. The committee then immediately got to the big item of the day on the agenda, the future of the American Legion baseball season.
At that time the Minnesota State High School League hadn't canceled high school baseball, and thus it was an easy decision for the committee to make about its 2020 season. Committee members were unanimous in passing a motion to delay further talk about a decision on the season until a meeting that was set for May 9, a few days after a May 4 date that Gov. Tim Walz had set to talk about "opening" some things around the state. But by the time the Legion baseball committee gathered for its May 9 meeting, Walz had extended the date, and the Minnesota State High School League had canceled baseball and other spring sports.
So when the committee got together again (virtually, just like the first meeting), all high school sports had been canceled, there had been no youth sports to that time, and there wasn't even town team baseball going on, an activity that is time-honored in Minnesota. But, to my knowledge, every member of that committee had hopes of finding a way to have a Legion baseball season, even though more than 20 states had already canceled their Legion seasons because of the pandemic. And a 73% response by state Legion coaches to a survey showed that most wanted to have a season.
Minnesota had 366 American Legion teams last season, the most in the nation for the second or third year in a row. This year there had already been 357 that signed up, including a return to Legion baseball in Pine City, a former Legion baseball hotbed. Legion baseball began in Minnesota in 1923 and I know Princeton has had a team since at least the '30s, if not earlier. And there are only three states in the country that have had a state tournament every year since 1926 — Minnesota is one of those three.
But when members of the committee sat down in front of their computers the Saturday morning of May 9 for their meeting, they were greeted with a May 8 memo from the National American Legion headquarters in Indianapolis that notified states it had shut down sponsorship of the baseball season for 2020. And it had canceled insurance that is required every year.
Until that memo came I had thought, as did other members of the committee, that we would find a way to have a season, even if it was delayed. And when Minnesota's American Legion commander, a supporter of Legion baseball, talked to us that morning shortly after the meeting began, there was little doubt that Minnesota'a season would also be canceled. Without the sponsorship of the national organization, there was little choice.
Some critics of our decision, including an Edina parent that i received an email from, suggested that insurance was the reason for the decision. That's not true. The decision by the national organization left us no choice, as much as it pained all of us to do so. Legion uniforms could not be used, there was no insurance, some teams would be unable to find fields to use because of city policies, etc., etc.
The decision also meant that the Princeton Invitational, after a glorious run of 50 straight years — the longest-running tournament in the state — will not be held in 2020. That's painful for me. Princeton was also set to be the site of the Sub State tournament that would decide the state tournament entrant from this Sub State, a tournament Princeton has been the host site for all but one year since the Sub State way of determining state entrants was devised a few years ago.
Here we are on May 28 and there has been no baseball of any kind in Minnesota. That may change and it appears the Babe Ruth organization plans to go ahead with a season if restrictions are lifted by the governor. That would allow some players of Legion age who want to do so to play. But there was simply no way to conduct a Legion season in Minnesota this year.
Big, big changes in the last 50 years
There's an old saying some subscribe to, and that Bon Jovi even put in a song, that goes like this: "The more things change, the more they stay the same."
Maybe, in some cases, but not in the last 50 years — from 1970 to 2020 — in the United States.
Start with this one: The population of the U.S. in 1970 was 205 million. This year began with 333.5 million, a 63% increase. (And the world population grew 39% from 4.4 billion to 6.1 billion.)
The GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the U.S. went from $1.076 trillion to $$20.49 trillion, a lbump of 1,764%. Meanwhile, the median family income in the U.S. went from $9,870 to $61,937, a bump of 528%. The median family income for minorities, starting out at only $6,520, took an even bigger leap of 537% to $41,511. And the federal poverty level went up 731% from $3,099 to $25,750.
The federal minimum wage back in 1970 when the Vietnam War was going on was $1.60. It's gone up 588% to $11.
The stock market has been on a bit of a roller coaster ride this year, what with the pandemic and all, but began the year at 28,645, an increase of 3,441% — yes, 3,441 — over the 809 opening in 1970.
We had about 335,000 troops in Vietnam in 1970 and now we don't have any.
The United States continues its fascination with privately-owned cars, of which there were 263 million when 2020 began. Back in 1970 there were only 88.8 million.
And now to the important stuff. A Big Mac cost 65 cents in 1970 when there were way fewer Golden Arches around (Princeton's came 25 years later). Now it's $3.79, a whopping (excuse me, Burger King) 483% more. A basic IBM computer cost $4.6 million and now the average is around $348,
There was, they say, only one networked email in 1971, according to one source, and now there are 294 billion a day. And, most important of all, we've gone from zero smartphones to about 273 million.
So, don't let anybody tell you that the more things change, the more they stay the same
PRINCETON SPORTS MEMORIES
June 3, 1965 - The town team beat Clearwater 4-3 as Rollie Benson got three hits and Chuck Skarohlid pitched the win.
June 3, 1970 - Tom Meyer passed two runners in the final 200 yards to win the two-mile run at the Region Four track meet on the U of M track. His time of 9:31.1 earlier in the season was second-best in the state going into the state meet
June 4, 1975 - Dan Johnson (:51.1 in the 440 for second place in the region) and Doug Froelich (20'11" to win the long jump and :22.6 for second in the 200) advanced to the state track meet . . . Kevin VanHooser homered for the third straight playoff game but Princeton lost 5-4 to Coon Rapids in District 16 semifinals.
June 5, 1980 - Steve Kapsner, Joel Johnson and Les Nelson were named all-conference in baseball . . . The Princeton town team, after getting to the final eight in the state tournament in 1979 in St. Cloud, disbanded for 1980 because there weren't enough commitments to guarantee fielding a team for every game.
June 6, 1985 - Ward Thompson won the Region 7AA long jump with a leap of 21'10 1/4". He placed in three other events as PHS finished seventh as a team . . . The Princeton town team, in its first game of the season, lost 9-3 to a touring Athletes in Action team as Brian Dorr had 2 of Princeton's 3 hits.
June 7, 1990 - Kris Bottema was fifth in the discus and fourth in the shot put at the Region 7AA track meet . . . Princeton beat Proctor 5-3 in Region 7AA baseball to advance to the semifinals. Troy Kinney (5-2 record) was the winning pitcher and also had three hits.
June 8, 1995 - A jump of 6'5" by Eric Englund at the section meet gave him a spot in the state track meet . . . Rod Gohman got the win and Matt Skarohlid the save in a Princeton Panther 12-6 win over Quamba after trailing 4-1. Jason Miller drove in three runs and Tom Kluk and Brian Dorr each had two.
June 2, 2000 - Perrin Werner set a PHS record with a throw of 53'4" in the shot put, bettering the 1971 record by Steve Henchen . . . PHS beat Cambridge 10-2 in subsection baseball as Brent Julson got the win and drove in three runs . . . The Princeton Panthers (4-0) beat Sauk Rapids 8-6 after trailing 4-1 in a non-league game as Paul Deglmann got the win in relief, manager Brian Dorr homered for the third straight game, and Ryan Carling drove in two runs.
June 9, 2005 - Grady Milesko placed second in the 100 at the section meet and qualified for the state meet. He also anchored two relay teams that placed second, just missing qualifying for state . . . KayCee Dehn and Emily Villebrun were all-conference in softball . . . Luke Bakken pitched a one-hitter in a 1-0 shutout of Dent at the Perham tournament for the Princeton Panthers. Dane Larsen drove in the run.
June 10, 2010 - The PHS baseball team (10-6) in the M8, finishing third) rallied from a 4-0 deficit to beat St. Michael-Albertville 5-4 and sweep the season series. Josh Vickers got the win in relief and Nick Shodeen and Tommy Pelzer each had three hits . . . Taylor Murphy, a two-time state qualifier, shot a 69 (33-36) on the first day of the section golf tournament to advance to the second day.
June 4, 2015 - Tanner Palmborg won the 100 and 200 at the section track meet to qualify for state and was third in the long jump and triple jump, qualifying by standard for state in the long jump . . . Larkin Walter qualified for state with a second in the 100 hurdles. Walter, Anna Oakes, Taylor Laabs and Hope Humphrey won the 4x100 relay and Laabs also made state with a second in the triple jump.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years) and has covered sports in the area for the past 53 years.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.