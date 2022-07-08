Do you really wish for the good old days?
"No," someone said as a group of us talked recently about some of the times of our youth,"I don't remember shoveling coal to heat the house."
Unfortunately, I do remember those days. We'd get a load of coal and then it was often my lot, as the oldest of seven siblings, to shovel that coal into the basement. And when the shoveling was done we had to pick up each and every little piece of coal and get it into the basement where it would be shoveled into the furnace.
One year spring came and there were a few pieces of coal exposed after the snow melted. I was informed of that one day after getting home from school. a reminder that coal should not be wasted.
As our group talked no one else could remember the ice man coming in the summer. It seems only yesterday that I remember those deliveries, which would immediately go into the ice box to keep the food cool. On hot days the ice would be dripping before it got to the ice box.
Those were the days we made ice cream at home. It had kind of a different taste than the ice cream from the store but, as opposed to getting no ice cream at all, it was something we looked forward to.
Memories such as those make me think the good old days weren't really that good.
I mean, would you rather shovel coal, and have to keep restocking the furnace at night, or just go turn up the thermostat? And in the summer now you can just turn on the central air conditioning, or an air conditioner. The only air conditioner we had back then was to open all the windows and then pray for at least a little wind to cool things down a bit.
And it's a lot easier today to have a refrigerator — some dispense ice cubes with the push of a button, they tell me — instead of waiting for the ice man to get there on a hot day so the food wouldn't spoil.
Come to think of it we had an ice man, a milk man and a post man. The ice man has long since disappeared, a very few still have a milk man, and the postman brings a lot of unwanted junk mail, with a great percentage of the population sending their letters by computer instead of sitting down to write one.
Telephones have really changed. Not everyone had one back then but, if you did, you hardly ever called long distance because it was so expensive.You had to use tricks like calling someone person to person and using a fictitious name to let them know you had arrived safely after driving to your destination. Collect calls to home from college students or those in the military were commonplace.
Of course, if you lived in the country, you used a crank to make a call, using a series of long and short rings to call someone. And, quite often, you could hear a few other phones come off the hook so others could listen in on the party line.
Now we have families where each adult and each child have their own cell phones. They ring in church, at games, at meetings or just about anywhere where nonthinking people take them. And you can call anywhere for no charge. And you can google anything, as if you have a computer. Or shut your garage door from 35,000 feet up in the air if you forgot to shut it before you left. Another advantage is that you can walk into a restaurant and immediately begin talking on your cell to show everyone that you have a cell phone.
So maybe the good old days weren't really that good. We didn't have the conveniences we do now. Our lawnmowers didn't have a motor and there were no snowblowers. And not only did we not have cable or satellite television, many of us didn't even have a television set.
We did read books, ride our balloon-tire bicycles, make up games in the back yard and listen to the radio while letting our imaginations run wild.
Anybody for the good old days?
SPORTS MEMORIES
July 5, 1962 - The Legion baseball team had compiled a 4-3 record to date with Chuck Skarohlid and Phil Kobbervig doing most of the pitching and Dale Thiel catching. Infield starters were Dean Hansen, Randy Johnson, Steve Lindell and Dan Sanders. Outfielders were John White. Mike Talberg and Harvey Johnson. Others seeing action were Mike Rajala, Dennis Erikson and Paul Jensen,
June 29, 1967 - A wet field prevented the Foley town team game, Princeton manager Gene Grams being reluctant to call the game because Art Skarohlid was between Legion starts and was scheduled to pitch the game . . .In another Independent area Central League game Santiago beat Clearwater 7-1 as Luther Dorr pitched a 4-hitter and hit a homer.
July 5, 1972 - The Legion baseball team beat Mora 2-0 on a 2-hitter by Dan Kne and then Pete Steinhagen beat Cambridge 6-0 as Mike Grow got three hits.
July 7, 1977 - A record crowd exceeding 2,000 attended the mid-season championship at Princeton Speedway as Dan Thorsbakken won the Late Model feature , , , Keith Julson drove in both runs in a 2-0 town team win over Rush City as Dave Mingo struck out 14. Dan Kne struck out 16 in a 5-1 win over Forest Lake . . .Princeton and St. Peter (the Class A champs in high school) were co-champs at the Alexandria Legion tournament when rain prevented the title game.
July 8, 1982 - Greg Sather homered twice in the Legion team's 6-2 win over Cambridge. The team went 1-2 in the Alexandria tournament, shutting out St. Peter . . . Nine players played every inning of a doubleheader in 100-degree heat at North Branch as the Princeton town swept the two games that ended at 7:15 p.m. Dale Perbix had three hits in one game after being recruited off a golf course to raisethe total to nine. Luther Dorr homered in that game.
July 8, 1987 - Shirley Murray and Donna Harris won the President's Tournament at Rum River Golf Club beating 39 other teams . . . John Bornholdt won the Demolay state golf tournament with an 81 that beat 22 other golfers . . . The Legion baseball team went 3-2 to finish fourth in the Fargo-Moorhead tournament. Mike Sternquist beat tournament champ Sioux Falls, tine only loss by Sioux Falls in the tournament.
July 2, 1992 - The Legion team lost all six of its games in the Silver Star Classic in St. Cloud. Clay Matvick drove in five runs in a 9-7 win over Chisago Lakes as the team won four in a row in league play . . . Gary Christiansen and Dan Springman won the President's Tournament at Rum River Golf Club . . . Marnie DeWall pitched a no-hitter in summer fast-pitch softball.
July 4, 1997 - The Legion team (9-6) finished second in the wood-bat Silver Star Classic in St Cloud. The team led highly-ranked Apple Valley 7-2 after four innings in the title game but lost 10-9.There were wins over Hellenic, Cold Spring and Waite Park. Kirk Henchen, Jesse Zimmer and Brent Julson homered in the come-from-behind win over Cold Spring after Chad Ruzek and Zimmer homered against Hellenic. Julson (2), Zimmer and Ruzek homered in the win over Waite Park. The team had a 23-0 win over Braham in league play as 14 players got hits . . .The Princeton Panthers beat Nowthen 10-0 as Jason Miller (4-0, 1.67 ERA) got the win and Miller and Brian Dorr homered.
July 11, 2002 - The Legion baseball team stayed unbeaten in league play at 9-0 with a 10-2 win over Hinckley and a 3-1 win over Pine City. Mike Patnode struck out 11 in the Hinckley game. Luke Bakken struck out 13 against Pine City and lost his shutout with an out to go.
July 12, 2007 - The Princeton Panthers (18-4, 14-3 in league play) stretched their winning streak to 11 with a 13-0 win over St.Croix and a 4-3 win over Nowthen. Eric Deglman and Brandon Knoll getting thewins and Tony Stay driving in five runs against St. Croix . . . The Legion team lost three at the Alexandria tournament but beat Cambridge twice in league play as Mitch Larsen and Tyler Bialucha got the wins.
July 12, 2012 -The Princeton Panthers (12-4) moved into a tie for first place in the Eastern Minny as Joe Swanson pitched a 5-4 win over Mora. Josh Vickers got wins in both ends of a doubleheaderwith Nowthen, winning 10-0 and pitching the first five innings of a 2-1 win in the second game. The Panthers beat Hinckley 4-3 as Josh Ludwig went the distance for the win as Jodan Neubauer drove in the winning run . . . The Legion team beat Hinckley 13-3.
July 13, 2017 - The Princeton Panthers' win streak reached 7 with a 7-2 win over Nowthen as Tanner Kinney struck out 11 in a complete-game win. Sam Larson had three hits . . . The Legion baseball team lost 4-1 to Mora in a doubleheader and then won 7-6 in extra innings. Gehrig Scheffel got the win in relief.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
