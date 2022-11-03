DNR officer logo

District 10: Mille Lacs area

• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time answering questions concerning the upcoming firearms deer season. Time was also spent checking ATV riders and small-game and big-game-hunting activity. Small-game hunters seemed to have success with grouse throughout the week. The nice weather brought out heavy ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm and expired ATV registration.

