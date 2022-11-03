• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) spent time answering questions concerning the upcoming firearms deer season. Time was also spent checking ATV riders and small-game and big-game-hunting activity. Small-game hunters seemed to have success with grouse throughout the week. The nice weather brought out heavy ATV activity. Enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm and expired ATV registration.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked on deer-shining problem areas and assisted local law enforcement with a variety of calls. A juvenile driver was coached on his poor driving decisions on country gravel roads. While checking a group of goose hunters in a field/pasture area, Starr found a rather shocking ordeal when crossing over several fence wires to get to the hunters. Not only was one wire hooked to a very strong electric fencer, but several geese were found in the blind, along with far too many violations. After getting shocked, enforcement action on the one group included no small-game licenses, no federal stamps, no state stamps, and no HIP certifications.
District 12: Princeton
• CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) followed up on trespassing complaints and answered questions related to CWD. Hanna talked with landowners near state property about how to deter trespassing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.