- CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled area lakes for anglers and ATV riders. With the recent rain, the trails are anything but good. Hanna checked a couple of juveniles who didn't know the northern pike regulations. They were educated and, thankfully, the pike they had was legal.
District 10 - Mille Lacs area
- CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked snowmobiling and angling activity. Mille Lacs Lake was busy, with angling success being low. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, shelter license violations, expired snowmobile registration, and driving after suspension. Assistance was given on a warrant arrest. Griffith encountered an individual operating a Class II ATV in the ditch of a state highway on a designated snowmobile trail. The operator believed they should be able to operate there due to the snow conditions. A reminder that Dec. 1 to April 1, in any year, no use of a motorized vehicle other than a snowmobile, unless authorized by permit, lease, or easement, shall be permitted on a trail designated for use by snowmobiles.
- CO Dan Starr (Onamia) continued to check Mille Lacs Lake for litter and fish house debris. Rain hampered snowmobile trail riding, but new snow was helping to improve the conditions. Concerns were heard about the harsh winter conditions and its effect on the deer population.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.