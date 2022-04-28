The Minnesota DNR conservation officers made the following reports the week of Week of 04/18/2022 - 04/24/2022 .
District 10 - Mille Lacs area
• CO Victoria Griffith (Isle) worked ATV, trapping, turkey hunting, and angling activity. Training at Camp Ripley was attended. Griffith also worked with partners to help a loon. As ice melts on lakes, Griffith would like to remind anglers of the dangers of cold water. Always wear a life jacket and have all safety equipment on watercraft.
• CO Dan Starr (Onamia) attended annual training and took care of incidentally trapped animals. ATV and trespass complaints were worked. He also assisted with an ATV-fleeing case in a neighboring station. Enforcement action was also taken for lack of PFD in boat, no fishing license, and spearing suckers out of season.
District 12 - Princeton area
• CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled the area for boating enforcement and angling enforcement. Hanna reminded boaters of the life jacket requirements along with registration of boats. Hanna also enforced ATV laws and trespass laws.
• CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) attend in-service training during the week. Additional time was spent patrolling state lands and checking anglers. A wanton waste deer complaint was investigated. It was determined the deer were legally harvested and processed. The meatless carcasses were left hanging in trees for other critters to enjoy.
