The reaction by Republican legislators in Minnesota after the DFL-controlled House and Senate reached agreement Thursday on a tax bill as the legislative session was winding down was predictable.
"Hold on to your billfolds," said Sen. Bill Weber (R-Luverne) who is on the Tax Conference Committee. "While they will tout it as a record amount of refunds to the people of Minnesota, the reality is the people who helped create the surplus are getting very little of it."
Weber may have been referring to the tax rebates decided on of $260 for single residents making up to $75,000 a year, and $520 for married joint filers making up to $150,00 a year. That's a far cry from the $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for married couples that Gov. Tim Walz proposed. Republicans had proposed checks of $1,250 for individuals and $2,500 for joint filers, with no income limits, in light of the state's $17.5 billion budget surplus.
Republicans, according to a story by Briana Bierschbach in the Star Tribune Friday, said it's unacceptable to raise any taxes while the state has such a large budget surplus.
So, what's the real story in the Legislature that, for the first time in many years, is not divided? There is a DFL governor and the DFL controls both the Senate and the House.That's much different than the years where one party controlled one legislative body and one controlled the other, often leading to special sessions and plenty of arguing about how money should be spent and how much.
If you look at the story on the House of Representatives website, it appears to be written from the DFL point of view because there is little about any tax increases (such as tribal nations getting $105 million in new aid over four years) and much about the rebates and tax credits for families.
Rep. Greg Davids (R-Preston) agrees that there is "some great tax relief" in the bill but noted that while it's been said that it's the largest tax relief bill ever in the state, the bill also includes "the largest tax increase in history."
The bill does include exempting some Minnesotans from having their Social Security benefits taxed. But it leaves the state as one of a few that does tax some of those benefits, including states around Minnesota.
House Taxes Chair Alisha Gomez (DFL-Minneapolis) says there are "really incredible, transformational things in this bill that will benefit people across the state."
So that makes it clear that the two sides see the bill differently. And it may be that taxpayers around the state will see the bill differently.
Oh, by the way - the DFL-controlled House voted to legalize recreational marijuana. The Senate is next and Gov. Walz has said he will sign such a bill, which would make Minnesota the 23rd to make that move, although our state would be only the 11th to allow home-growing. And in St. Paul yesterday they say there was talk among DFL legislators working on the tax bill about indexing inflation for the gas tax. The bad part is that incomes will not be increased by indexing inflation. Let's hope that idea is dropped.
Depending upon your view, it may be a good thing to have one party in control of everything. Or you may think it's a bad thing. At least there's no special session likely, right?
PHS baseball team in running for M8 title
The Princeton High School baseball team was on quite a run recently, including a 7-3 win at Monticello last week that put the two teams into a tie in the M8 for first place at 9-2. And this week the team went to Grand Rapids and came home with a 5-1 win over a team highly ranked that had beaten good teams from the Twin Cities.
Unfortunately on Tuesday of this week the team lost 11-10 to Becker after having a 7-0 lead two innings into the game and that put Princeton a half game behind Monticello, a team it will face at home next Monday in what looms as a do-or-die game for the Tigers if they want at least a piece of the title.
There is a system called QRF that ranks teams with their record and the record of their opponents taken into consideration. Princeton, with their "good" wins taken into consideration, is No.2 on the list among 59 schools in Class AAA. New Prague, ranked all season as the best, has a QRF of 119.4 and the Tigers come in at 106.4. Motnicello, ranked No. 8 in the state among AAA teams by Minnesota Baseball Hub, is also No. 8 in the QRF rankings at 98.0. Grand Rapids is No. 14 at 86.2.
The deflating thing for the Tigers is that they lost to Cambridge, No. 61 among AAAA schools with a QRF of 39.0, and to Becker, No. 36 in AAA at 62.5 in QRF rankings. "We just had a couple bad games," said Coach Jordan Neubauer. "It's hard to explain."
Cambridge is in last place in the Mississippi 8 with a record of 1-12 and Becker is just ahead in the M8 in seventh place at 5-8. (The Tigers beat Becker early in the season and split with Cambridge in a doubleheader.)
Princeton goes to Alexandria for a doubleheader next week after the Monticello game. When section play comes around it's likely that Princeton or Monticello will be No. 1 and the other No. 2.
Leading the team in hitting (not counting this week's games) is Eli Gibbs at .528 and he has a .750 slugging percentage and a .653 on-base percentage. Gibbs was switched from shortstop to catcher this year.
Will Peterson is next at .469, followed by Ryan Krone at .432, Mason Beltrand at .400, Lane Olson at .400 and Lukas Olson at .325. Krone has three homers and leads in RBIs with 19. Lane Olson leads in doubles with 5, runs with 20 and stolen bases at 9, with Eli Christoher next in stolen bases at 6. Beltrand has 13 RBIs and Gibbs 12. The team batting average is .366.
Beltrand is 3-0 as a pitcher (now 4-0 after the Grand Rapids win), had an ERA of 0.00 in his first 16 innings and a batting average of .121 against him. Tyler Peters is 3-1 and has an ERA of 2.25.
SPORTS MEMORIES
May 16, 1963 - The Rum River Golf Club was to have a dance at the club on Saturday, May 25, with music by Barg's Orchestra. The theme was "A Night in Gay Paree."
May 15, 1968 - If the track and baseball teams win Rum River titles, it will give PHS championships in football, basketball, cross-country and those two sports in one school year . . . Tom Meyer ran 9:56.7 in the two-mile run to break his school record by 15 seconds at Bloomington's Track-O-Rama
May 17, 1973 - Mike Arnold got the win as the Princeton town team beat Cam Hedstrom of Nowthen, one of the best town team pitchers in the area. George Sanford hit two 2-run homers off Hedstrom in a 7-3 win.
May 11, 1978 - Bob Bunger was named to play in the Shrine Bowl as an offensive tackle for the North team. At 240 pounds he was the heaviest player listed on either team that year . . .Tom Hoffman homered and drove in two runs, sophomore Joel Johnson got three hits and Scott Knoll pitched an 8-1 win for PHS over Chisago Lakes . . . A throw of 34'8" by Jodi Hoeft broke the 1978 school school put record held by Lynn Donner.
May 19, 1983 - Princeton clinched a Rum River title tie in baseball, its third in a row, by beating North Branch 2-1. Sophomore Tim Vagle got the win and Brian Dorr, walked intentionally three times, stole secondand third base twice and scored both runs. The team then lost 8-5 to Proctor as Dorr homered twice to give him 5 doubles and 5 homers in the last 6 games . . . Jim Michael (800 meters), George Gerrard (shot put) and Ken Godeen (discus) were Princeton winners in a triangular track meet.
May 19, 1988 - Princeton scored 18 runs in the fifth inning of a 22-7 win over Cambridge, the last 17 coming with two outs. Princeton had trailed 7-0 to Cambridge ace Kevin Anderson in the secondinning. Mark Angstman and Simon Thielen each drove in 5 runs and John Priess scored 3 times in an 18-run inning . . . Jeff Heinemann earned all-conference honors in tennis.
May 20 1993 - Sheless Davis was medalist with a 92 as Princeton won the Rum River golf championship at Lindstrom (Chisago Lakes). Davis and Nicole Koskey were all-conference . . . Corrine Lundell struck out 15 in a 1-0 win over Chisago Lakes that gave PHS its third straight conference title in softball . . . The new 18-hole layout at Rum River Golf Club (now Princeton Golf Club) opened.
May 14, 1998 - A 6-0 win over North Branch clinched a title tie in softball for Princeton (10-7, 8-0 in the Rum River). Erin Gunderson pitched a two-hitter and stuck out 11. Jodi Gerth, Michelle Gunderson and Steph Wolfe each had three hits. Erin Gunderson and Megan DeWall were named to the state all-star softball series . . . Mike VanDeRiet pitched a 4-2 win over Grand Rapids after beating Brainerd in his previous start.
May 15, 2003 - The Princeton Panthers, off to a 3-0 start, beat Albertville 9-0 and Class A team Wesley Homes 5-1 as Jesse Zimmer and Tony Roehl got the wins and Brian Dorr drove in five runs, two with a homer against Wesley Homes . . . The PHS baseball team beat Foley 14-7 as Mike Patnode got the win and Patnode and Karl Larsen each drove in three runs
May 15, 2008 - The girls golf team won the Milaca Invitational as Nicole Mitchell shot a 94 . . In the True Team meet Katie Loberg won the triple jump and high jump and was second in the long jump . . . Brandon Hansen and Taylor Murphy each shot a 79 as PHS won a conference golf match at Princeton,The team won a match at Fox Hollow as Hansen shot a 71, Murphy a 76 and Drew Dufner a 77.
(Luther Dorr, who compiled these items, is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (32 years), and has written about sports in the Princeton area for the past 55 years.)
