Thanks to East Central Regional Library’s continued partnership with Xcel Energy’s Power Check and Draft Check program, library cardholders can now check out two new, handheld devices that will help conserve energy and ultimately save money on energy bills.
The Power Check meter measures the amount and rate of electricity used by appliances and electronic devices. Plus, it can identify appliances with “vampire” usage – that is, drawing power when an appliance is actually off.
The Draft Check meter uses an infrared sensor to measure energy loss and identify leaks of heated and cooled air.
Both devices can be found in the Library Catalog at ecrlib.org, where adult cardholders can place their holds. Patrons can also check on availability by contacting their home library. Each device comes with operational and safety information and they must be returned during library open hours or curbside pickup hours.
