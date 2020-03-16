Late Sunday night, March 15, as more information about COVID-19 became available, APG of East Central Minnesota, the parent company of this newspaper, made the decision to close its office doors to the public for the foreseeable future.
This is proactively being done to protect our staff from the potential risk of exposure to the virus.
We realize this is an inconvenience for many of you who utilize our offices for various reasons, but we wanted to make sure we protect the people who are working hard to keep the public informed about what is taking place throughout our communities.
We will still be at work inside our buildings, and in some cases in remote locations.
But we want to assure you our print papers will go out on time and our online information will be updated frequently to provide you with the latest on this virus and other important news.
All of our online content related to COVID-19 will also be available to all users at no charge.
This is a critical time in our state and nation’s history and we want to make sure all of the information you need is available for everyone
This is a difficult period for everyone and there is a lot of uncertainty throughout the state and nation.
But we believe by being proactive and getting ahead of the spread, as the CDC is encouraging with its recommendations regarding social distancing, hygiene and limiting group gatherings, that we can help reduce its impact and return to normal as soon as possible.
We appreciate your understanding. If you need to reach us for any reason, please see the contact list on our website www.unionandtimes.com.
Also, check our online site regularly for updates to any COVID-19 related issues in this community.
–Managing Editor Tim Hennagir–
