County Road 81 reconstruction continues during summer of 2022

CR 81 reconstruction map

Map of the construction and detour for County Road 81.

The reconstruction of CR 81 will go into full swing around mid-June and last through mid-August. The contractor will be regrading the roadway to accommodate 2-12’ driving lanes with 6’ shoulder (4’ paved and 2’ gravel). Right turn and bypass lanes will be added at designated intersections, and the curve realignment at 206th Street will also be completed. This work will require the contractor to regrade the ditches and reconstruct driveways and field approaches. See the below website for more project specific details.

The curve at 206th Street

This portion of the project continues to be worked on. The contractor has few more lifts of sand to place for the consolidation of the underlying poor soils. The sand will need to sit on top of the existing poor soils until approx. mid-June, when the consolidation of the underlying soil is completed. At that time the excess material can be removed, and the new alignment can be completed.

CR 81 reconstruction

During the reconstruction of CR 81, the contractor is required to provide access to the landowners within the project limits. This will also include home deliveries, local garbage collection, and emergency services. There will be times when the road is entirely closed, due to general road construction, which may require you to go the opposite direction to get to your destination. We realize that this work will be an inconvenience, however it is the only way to get some of the necessary work completed in a timely manner.

The contractor has a tentative construction start date of June 13th and a completion date of mid-August.

Detour Route and Traffic Maintenance:

CR 81 will remain closed and detoured until the project is completed in mid-August.

Safety First:

Please obey all signs and instructions.

Please drive safely and proceed with caution around all construction equipment

Project Status and Updates

Please refer to the following link for the Sherburne County Website for project updates:

CR 81 from Lake Ridge Dr to CR 73. www.co.sherburne.mn.us/805/Current-Road-Projects.

