Two publications from Adams Publishing Group of East Central Minnesota were designated as Mille Lacs County’s legal newspaper.

The Mille Lacs Messenger in Isle will print the bi-monthly meeting minutes from the board of commissioners, as well as county legal notices.

The Messenger will also print the first and second printings of the county financial statements. The Union-Times of Princeton will print the county’s annual delinquent tax list.

