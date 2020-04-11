Jeremy Peterson was reading the local paper earlier this week when he saw congregations’ advertised plans to conduct Easter services in parking lots.
The “drive-in” format prompted professional concern on Peterson’s part. That’s because he practices family medicine at M Health Fairview Clinic in Princeton.
Dr. Peterson expressed those concerns in a reply email to a COVID-19 planning and action group that consists of Princeton area faith and community leaders.
“I agree this is a very important time for all of us to be together and celebrate that death and rising of our Lord, and it is very creative to do so by parking in our own individual cars, but this is not technically physically distancing,” Peterson wrote, adding community members need to continue social distancing practices.
While families would be “6 feet apart” in this format, such gatherings could still potentially bring a critical mass of high risk individuals together in one place for an extended period of time, Peterson explained.
That could place the heath of attendees in danger and it can have a ripple effect that could lead to an increase of illness in within the community, he added.
Peterson stated the Princeton community is doing extremely well in flattening the COVID-19 curve. “We need to continue to do the things that will keep us there.
“We do not have the ability to test cases that are not severe enough to cause hospitalization, so we do not know how many individuals may have the COVID-19 virus and may carry it to the rest of us but are not sick enough to be in the hospital right now,” Peterson explained. That’s why he remains concerned.
Peterson urged all residents to practice physical distancing recommendations being issued by state health leaders.
“Unfortunately, this would include not conducting drive-in style events,” Peterson concluded in his email. “This is important to our community members and those of us on the frontlines of healthcare.”
Pastor Jerry Gernander at Bethany Lutheran Church in Princeton stated in an email that he appreciated Dr. Peterson’s input and concern.
“I think it’s worth highlighting that because of the lack of testing apparatus, we do not know how many are infected in our community,” Gernander wrote. “We cannot be overconfident and say it hasn’t affected us; we just don’t know.
Gernander added he was thankful there are not symptoms showing up in people to the degree that they are so sick that they have to go to the hospital and overwhelm the local health care system.
“I think it’s important to tell church members and people in our community, we can’t know how well we are doing in our community, simply because there is a lack of available tests. This is not the time to be lackadaisical,” Gernander said.
Gernander said he did feel the need to speak up and defend those who would do parking lot services.
“I must say this is not something our church would do,” Gernander explained. “I am not in favor of replacing the church’s worship with that form of service. But if people are inside their cars, and there is decent spacing between the vehicles, I do not believe it is correct to say that this scenario lacks social distancing.’ ”
Gernander said he appreciates the community’s overall response to COVID-19.
“First and most importantly, I appreciate the courage and sacrifice of everyone who provides health care in our hospital, clinics, nursing homes,” he stated, offering additional appreciation to schools providing free lunches and charity efforts to provide food to elderly members of the local population,
“I’m also appreciative of all the volunteer efforts to provide masks and other health safety materials, the willingness of the Fairview pharmacy to deliver medications,” Gernander added. “We at Bethany Lutheran Church are glad for the time being to assist our government in its attempts to keep the population safe”
Gernander said Bethany will have its church services online. He encouraged people to set aside time to worship and hear God’s word this Easter Sunday.
“We need to show love to our neighbor by helping to protect their bodies and life,” he added. “I am concerned about our elderly, first their physical health but also what their loneliness and isolation can do to them.
Pastor Mark Brouwer said Princeton-based Bethel Christian Reformed Church wanted to make the religious day special through its planned drive-in service.
“We planned to broadcast our service on a short-range FM transmitter, so people could tune in with their car radios and listen that way,” Brouwer stated in an email. “We felt it would be safe from a social distancing standpoint.”
People would stay in their cars with windows rolled up, and be parked several feet away from each other, Brouwer said. All needed information would be provided ahead of time’ nothing would be passed out to people who attended.
“We hit technological snags, Brouwer said. “By the time we agreed to move forward with this service, we found that the equipment upgrades we needed - to either broadcast via FM, or stream audio live - were not available. The equipment was either out of stock locally, or delivery times were too slow,” he added.
Since newspaper advertisements about the drive-in service had already gone out, Bethel Christian decided earlier week to proceed with its service, using a "last ditch" idea of using loudspeakers outside to broadcast the sound, Brouwer said.
However, on Wednesday, a group of Bethel church leaders met again, and decided to cancel the online service because weather forecasts showed possible snow and rain in the forecast, making it unsafe to have speakers outside.
And, even if weather allowed Bethel to do its service, if the sound was broadcast from speakers, people would be tempted to roll down their windows to hear better, and this would not be safe. It would violate social distancing guidelines.
“On previous Sundays, we've been making our services available through YouTube, followed by a Facebook Live discussion and Q and A,” Brouwer said.
He added: “We put the link for the worship stream up on our web site on Sunday morning. So we're doing that again this Easter. The drive-In idea still sounds like fun, but for us, it will have to wait for another day.”
