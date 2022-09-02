If ever there was a perfect August night for a ballgame it came Wednesday night at Target Field as the Twins played the Boston Red Sox.
A couple of us were among the surprisingly small crowd of 19,337 as the Twins were set to try to sweep the last-place (in their division) Red Sox, the draw for us being the top pitchers for each team.
An early grand slam by the Bosox and a 5-0 lead in the third inning dampened the spirits for some fans but the Twins made a game of it before a ninth-inning uprising fizzled when Carlos Correa bounced into a double play with two runners on and one out, and the Twins lost 6-5.
A few innings into the game a decision was made to have a beer — it's part of ballgame, right? — and my companion went off to fetch two beers and came back with the beers and a bag of peanuts, another staple of a night at the ballpark.
Part way through the bag of peanuts and after a few sips of the beer, I asked what the damages were for that purchase.
My companion said, "Guess how much."
I replied, "More than $20."
He kind of laughed and said, 'Not even close."
"Well, how much was it?" I asked.
His answer was $32.
I knew ballpark fare was out of hand but I hadn't realized it was that far out of hand.
Turns out each beer was $11.50 and the peanuts (a small bag) cost $6. The tax made it come out to $32.
The beer was reasonably cold and the peanuts were good. But $32? That surprised me, someone who for years went to 30 to 40 games a year at the Dome and then later also to Target Field, and many games at old Metropolitan Stadium where the bratwursts were to die for and didn't cost $8.50 like they do at Target Field.
So I took a look at some of the concession prices the next day and found some more surprises, like $10 for a corn dog and $8 for a grilled cheese. An "original" Twins hot dog, whatever that is, will set you back $8.50 (probably the expensive buns) and a burger and fries can be had for only $15. A slice of pizza is $7, chili is $9 and fish and chips cost $14. Get a loan for a Murray's steak sandwich because it will cost you $21.
A bottle of water is $5 and that seems high because I paid 11 cents for each bottle of water when I sold a bottle of water for $1 at the concession stand at Solheim Veterans Field in Princeton a few years back. Wine can be $10 to $13 at Target Field and hard seltzer is $15.
To the Twins' credit they have some special prices for families where they knock a dollar off some items. And I know concession prices are inflated at fields and arenas for sports teams. It's always been that way and won't change.
Am I not realistic in finding the prices to be higher than I think they should be? I've never been been much of an eater or drinker at Twins or Vikings games so maybe that's the problem. But, for example, at historic Yankee Stadium a hot dog is $3 and a beer is $6. Now maybe the beers are smaller but there are four other major league parks where the beer costs only $6. And in the Arizona park a hot dog costs only $2 (and they likely make money even at that price).
I've been a faithful Twins fan since the year they came to Minnesota, 1961. I will keep going to games and likely have some food and drink - on occasion.
TWINS' TIMES
Wednesday, Aug. 31 - The Twins find themselves 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland in the Central Division race after their fifth straight win last night with unlikely home runs from Jake Cave and Nick Gordon (grand slam) in a 10-5 win over the Red Sox. In fact, Gordon drove in six runs. They have 12 games remaining against teams with winning records while Cleveland has 15 and the fading White Sox 19. That may or may not make a difference because the Twins are a hard team to figure out, mainly because the bullpen is such a key. You could make the case that it is being overused but many of the starters just don't pitch enough innings.
Thursday, Sept. 1 - The Twins missed a chance last night to gain a game on Cleveland who lost a 4-0 game to Baltimore. The Twins lost 6-5 to Boston but won that series 2 games to 1 and played pretty well throughout the series, although a baserunning blunder by Nick Gordon came at a bad time, and the failure to get an out after a liner to first baseman Jose Miranda hurt - it might have been a double play but a Boston grand slam followed.
Now comes a series with the White Sox who have fallen five games behind Cleveland, while Cleveland plays a good Seattle team.
Friday, Sept.2 - Cleveland was shut out by Baltimore for the second day in a row yesterday and the Twins are now only one game back. Sonny Gray needs to beat Chicago tonight and maybe Seattle can knock off Cleveland, meaning the two teams will be tied for first place. Or, we could have opposite results and the Twins would be two games back.
SPORTS MEMORIES
Aug. 31, 1962 - The annual shortstop tournament was scheduled for Sept. 9 at Rum River Golf Club. Some of the highlights of the season included a 31 by Loren Weisbrod and consecutive rounds of 33 and 32 by Tom Peterson.
Aug. 31, 1967 -Harold Cordes won the handicap league at Rum River Gun Club . . . The Jim Duffy-Arnie Dahle team won the National League of Tuesday competition at Rum River Golf Club and the Dick Bowden-Jerry Peterson team won the American League. Loren Weisbrod's 37 was the best score of the final night.
Aug. 30, 1972 - Draftees Bob Soule and Ron Deglmann, Princeton pitchers, pitched for Nowthen in the regional tournament. Nowthen advanced to state . . . The Princeton Quarterback Club had its first meeting scheduled for Sept. 5 at 8 p.m.
Sept. 1, 1977 - Denny Brand and Art Skarohlid won the handicap division of the annual best ball tournament at Rum River Golf Club . . . Paul Lind hit two homers as Princeton Implement defeated SuperValu 11-5 to become the only undefeated team in the city softball tournament.
Sept. 2, 1982 - Helen Sanborn won the grandmothers tournament at Rum River Golf Club with a 43 . . . Dave Johnson of Princeton won the hobby stock title at Princeton Speedway . . . Tom Hallbeck caught a 76-yard touchdown pass from Brian Dorr as Princeton tied Braham 8-8 in the conference football jamboree.
Aug. 27, 1987 - Chris Fransen, with an 11-stroke margin, won her 10th straight women's title at Rum River Golf Club. Greg Braford won his fourth straight men's title by one stroke over Jay Perbix with a birdie putt on the final hole . . . Dan Voce, Mike Sternquist, Les Nelson Jeff Murray, Marco Voce and Brian Dorr all played with the St. Francis town team as it qualified for the state tournament (there was no team inPrinceton that year). After the regional tournament at Hinckley Nelson was hitting .420, had 9 homers and 31 RBIs, while Dorr was hitting .425, had 10 homers and 48 RBIs.
Aug. 27, 1992 - The Princeton Panthers, despite outhitting Gaylord 13-11, lost 10-4 in the state tournament as Ryan Jensen, Troy Scheffel and Brian Dorr each had three hits. Dorr hit .486 in eight post-season games, Chad Campbell hit .424 and Scheffel .417. . . In a match-play format Ron Gustafson beat Dick Southard for the men's title at Rum River Golf Club after an extra hole. Jodi Sternquist won the women's title.
Aug. 28, 1997 - The Princeton Panthers, in a 24-4 year, averaged 9.4 runs a game, hit .311 as a team and had a slugging percentage of .532 (.500 is considered good for an individual). The team had 48 homers with 11 players hitting at least one. Five players had between 26 and 34 runs batted in and six hit .319 or better. The pitching staff had an ERA of 3.52 and 16 complete games. Jason Miller hadan 8-1 record and a 1.30 ERA. Jesse Zimmer had 10 homers and Brian Dorr and Chad Campbell 9 each and Miller 8. Dorr had 34 RBIs, Miller 33 and Campbell and Zimmer 29 each. Zimmer led with a .409 average, Miller hit .395 and Dorr. 383.
Aug. 29, 2002 - The Panthers took a 6-4 lead into the ninth inning and registered two outs before Granite Falls tied the state tournament game in the ninth inning and then won 7-6 in 10 innings. Chad Carling, Jesse Zimmer, Brian Dorr Chad Campbell and Brian Julson each had two hits as the Panthers outhit Granite Falls 15-10. The season ended with a 25-7 record.
Aug. 30, 2007 -The Princeton Panthers (31-6) beat Luverne 10-0 at the state tournament in a game postponed six days by rain and then beat Cannon Falls 3-1 to make it to the final eight of 32 teams.
Aug. 30, 2012 - The girls soccer team opened the season with a 2-0 loss to Cambridge.
Aug. 31, 2017 - No items found.
(Dorr is the former editor of the Princeton Eagle (2 years) and Princeton Union-Eagle (31 years), and has written about sports in the area for the past 54 years.)
