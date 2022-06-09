 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community thank you

  • 0

Hello Princeton Community.

We want to express big thank you’s to the VFW 806, VFWA 806, VFW Elite Cooties, American Legion 261, Legion Aux 216.

Our local Corborn’s, Walmart here in Princeton for again putting on the Lunch after the Memorial Day Services.

Thank You Janell Whitcomb Crew for all our Kitchen help. Robert for standing in the rain doing the cooking.

Legion for the use of the grill and Randy making it happen. Dixie, Maggy, Al Lila,

Loren, Joann and all the volunteers putting this together.

Again thank you.

David Good VFW Commander, Rosie Papesh VFWA President

Princeton

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK