Community thank you: Sunken Ship Brewing Co.

I would simply like to say, “Thank You!”. Thank you to Princeton and all the surrounding communities that came out to show their support for our grand opening of the Sunken Ship Brewing Co. Your show of support truly touched us and was overwhelming in such a great spirited way. We noticed and were amazed by the kind acknowledgement of our months of hard work that got us to this point. I personally spoke with thousands of people that day, and in all those conversations, there was not one single negative thing that was said to me. The kindness was overwhelming, and I thank you all for that. We hope to build into a strong, permanent fixture in this town helping the area in any way we can, like our friends at Aegir and Lupulin Breweries have shown us. I saw generations sitting at tables, or on blankets on our grass hill, listening to music for hours, simply talking and having a great day together. This warms our hearts and is the vision we hope to grow moving forward as we build something special together. Our parents instilled some good principles into our family, and we hope you felt that from the moment you entered the door. Again, thank you to those who came, and we are really looking forward to meeting so many more good people in the years to come.
