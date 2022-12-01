 Skip to main content
Community input sought on proposed health services merger

M Health Fairview Northland Hospital will be part of a merger between Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health that was announced by the two healthcare providers on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

 Union-Times file photo by Jeff Hage

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office is seeking community input on the proposed merger of Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services, which includes M Health Fairview Ridges in Burnsville.

The two entities announced on Nov. 16 that they intend to merge in 2023 to become Sanford Health and run by Sanford’s current CEO.

