Community celebration: Reimans to celebrate 65th anniversary

A special anniversary is coming up soon for John and Shirley Reiman. On Aug. 23, they will have been married 65 years.
John Reiman and Shirley (Peterson) Reiman both graduated from Princeton High School in 1952_ and 1955, respectively. John was homecoming king and Shirley was a Homecoming attendant. They met at The Kitten Club that used to be in Long Siding, Minn. (just north of Princeton) after John returned from serving in the military. They were married at Glendorado Lutheran Church.
They moved to Forest Lake where John became a teacher at Forest Lake Senior High and taught metal shop. He also coached football, wrestling and baseball. Shirley was a secretary in the guidance office at Southwest Junior High.
They have had many interests throughout the years, including fishing, hunting, camping, supporting the schools, traveling and of course their friends and family.
John and Shirley had three children - Jill (Forest Lake grad 1978, now living with her husband Todd Piechowski in Buffalo), Jeff (Forest Lake grad 1980, now living in Chicago with his wife Anne), and Joni (Forest Lake grad 1984, now living in Prescott, Wisconsin with her husband Scott Knee). They also have seven grandchildren.
The family is suggesting a card shower for John and Shirley, which can be sent to:
