Community celebration: Reimans to celebrate 65th anniversary

A special anniversary is coming up soon for John and Shirley Reiman. On Aug. 23, they will have been married 65 years.

John Reiman and Shirley (Peterson) Reiman both graduated from Princeton High School in 1952_ and 1955, respectively. John was homecoming king and Shirley was a Homecoming attendant. They met at The Kitten Club that used to be in Long Siding, Minn. (just north of Princeton) after John returned from serving in the military. They were married at Glendorado Lutheran Church.

