Community bulletin board

Pick up some great books for a free will donation at the Milaca Friends of the Library book sale. The sale will be held at the library on the following days:
Tuesday, March 7 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Wednesday, March 8 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Thursday, March 9 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday, March 10 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
The Milaca Community Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 235 1st St. E., Milaca, and can be reached at (320) 983-3677. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Day trip for lunch and a play
Come Travel With Me is hosting a day trip for lunch and a play on May 10. The trip will be to the Minnesota Heritage Center in Bloomington, MN where Sidekick Theater Group will perform a comedy play titled “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.” Lunch will include creamy chicken breasts, potatoes, glazed carrots, coleslaw, dinner rolls, and assorted desserts. The cost of the trip is $84 which includes the cost of transportation, lunch, and the play with gratuity included. The registration and payment deadline for the trip is April 14. To register or learn more information about the trip, including pick-up locations, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403.
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall Brunch
Princeton - Milaca Women’s Connection is sponsoring an all inclusive brunch at the Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall from 10 - 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14. The brunch is $8 and will feature music by Bev Clifton, a special feature by Martha Towner on “Do you notice there is art in Martha?,” and speaker Marjo Keller from Breckenridge on “not yet.” For reservations or cancellations, please call Melissa Johnson at 320-469-0722.
