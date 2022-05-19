The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com

55+ Driver Discount Program

This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: Thursday, June 16 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Princeton VFW Post 133 N. Rum River Dr. Go to the banquet hall enterance.

Free Dental Care for Military Veterans

On Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 8th year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care. Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a location and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.

Milaca Methodist Brunch

On Tuesday, June 14, the Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall will be hosting a brunch with music by Leslie Ploeger, a special feature by Ethel Hakes, and speaker Jan Ostroat who will speak about “Peace in any Circumstance.” The brunch is all inclusive for $7 and goes from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. The event will be held at 310 3rd Ave. NW. Please call Melissa Johnson at 320-469-0722 for reservations or cancellations. Free babysitting will be provided.

Load comments