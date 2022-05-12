 Skip to main content
Community bulletin board

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com

Car Seat Distribution Classes

Thursday, May 26, 2022 1:30-3pm at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River. If eligible, residents of Sherburne County can receive a car seat for a $20 suggested donation. Call to find out income guidelines (families who are on WIC or children on medical assistance are automatically eligible). Call to register or more information, 763-765-4111 or 1-800-433-5239.

Drop-in Childcare

Need someone to watch your children while you renew your driver’s license, attend a court hearing, apply for a passport, or conduct other business at the Sherburne County Government Center? Free childcare is now available for children ages 6 weeks -12 years. 2.5 hour time limit. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday 9am – 3:30pm and Friday 9am – noon. Parent/caregiver will be provided with a pager and must remain on premises. Guidelines and capacity limits apply.

Protect MN Kids

On Monday, May 16 starting at 6:30 p.m., Jessica Bartholomew will educate us on the online sexual exploitation and sex trafficking trends impactin Minnestoa’s children and teens and how to keep our kids safe with resources for schools, churches, youth, and families. The meeting will be an hour long with a half hour question and answer following. The event is conducted by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office and will be held at the Milaca Gorecki Community Center - 435 2nd St. NW.

Free Dental Care for Military Veterans

On Saturday, June 11 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aspen Dental locations nationwide will open their doors to provide free care to military veterans across the country. Now in its 8th year, the Day of Service provides much-needed dental care for veterans at no cost to honor their service and break down barriers to health care. Veterans can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a location and schedule an appointment. Advance appointments are required.

