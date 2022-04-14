Community bulletin board

Refining the Vision for the Great Northern Trail – Zimmerman to Milaca
A Public Engagement Event will be hosted on April 20 from 4 -7 p.m. at the Princeton Great Northern Railway
Depot, 101-10th Ave. S in Princeton. Public input is more valuable than ever as we select the route from Zimmerman to Milaca. Those wishing to attend the engagement event need to RSVP. Can’t attend in person? Please provide input online through our survey at: https://forms.gle/8xuNHtsxcsoJnboF6
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
The class is offered on May 9, 2022 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 245 Central Ave S- Fellowship Hall Milaca, MN. This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
4-Hour Refresher Defensive Drivers Class
Looking to retain your 10% Safe Driver Discount? It is good for 3 years on your auto insurance premiums. Attend one of our upcoming classes!
Thursday – May 19th, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Thursday - June 16th, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Classes are held at the Eastwood Life Enrichment Center. 160 Valhalla Circle, Mora MN 55051. Sponsored by Seven County Senior Federation. Call ahead to reserve your spot: (320) 679-4700. Members $25 / Nonmembers $30
PolkaSol at Princeton Library
The music of PolkaSol! will be coming to the Princeton Library at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30.
Consisting of Ann Reed, Joan Griffith, and Anita Ruth with two accordions and a violin., they love to interact with the audience through stories, humor, and their music
All ages are welcome. Register on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.
