Special Brunch at Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall
On Tuesday, May 10, the Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall with be hosting an all-inclusive brunch for $7 featuring music by Barb Millam and a special feature by Marian Dobe. Speaker Karol-Rae Rokala from Grand Rapids will also be in attendance to share “Empty Dreams: From Barren to Bountiful.” Call Melissa Johnson to make your reservations or to cancel at 320-469-0722. The event will also provide free babysitting. This brunch is sponsored by the Princeton-Milaca Women’s Connection, which is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
29th Annual Runnin’ in the Ruff
The annual Runnin’ in the Ruff is a long-standing trail run that follows scenic trails, over hills and ridges, along the picturesque Rum River. Whether you are a hardcore runner and are in it for the race, or simply want to be part of the event and enjoy what the Milaca Trails has to offer, you are welcome to join. Proceeds from the race go to the City of Milaca Parks and Trails. Included with the registration fee are a Runnin’ in the Ruff shirt (with early registration), snacks and refreshments, and awards. The event is located at Recreation Park, 435 Second St. NW, Milaca, and to register visit https://www.cityofmilaca.org/.
Full Fleece Fiber Festival
To kick off the farm event season, Triple T Alpaca is hosting a Full Fleece Fiber Festival on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come see the alpacas in their full fleece glory just a few weeks before they are sheared. Shop our vendors, grab a bite at the food truck and take a some pictures with the alpacas. The event will be located at 15414 140th St., Foreston.
East Central Grad Band concert
Sunday, May, at 2 p.m.the East Central Grad Band will be hosting a concert on Mother’s Day. The concert will be held at the Cambridge-Isanti High School - Hardy Cente, featuring everything from English Folk Dances to Big Band Super Hits. Enjoy selections from “Man of La Mancha”, and don’t forget “Shake a Tail Feather.” Featuring a performance from the Braham Jazz Band under the direction of Bryan Johnson. Donations are always accepted. For more information contact Lynn Wedlund, East Central Band Director, 763-689-4121.
