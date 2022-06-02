 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Community bulletin board

  • 0

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com

Princeton Lions Club Airport Brunch

The Princeton Lions Club will be hosting their annual FLy-in and airport brunch on June 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Princeton airport. The event will have an all you can eat breakfast, a free car show, a fly-in, can do k-9s, and free eye screenings for kids. The event is free but free will offerings will be accepted. All donations will be returned back to the community.

Food trucks on the farm

On Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brixton Genetics is hosting a Food Trucks on the Farm event at 9024 45th St. in Princeton. THe event will include a bounce house, combine simulator, K-9 demonstrations by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff department, firetrucks, farm machinery, baby calves, and more. Many local food trucks will also be available for people to enjoy. The event is $5 per person or $10 per family. All proceeds go to the Princeton Area FFA Alumni Scholarships.

Milaca Parade

The annual Milaca Parade is set to roam the streets on June 16 starting at 5 p.m. The parade will follow the same route as previous years. There will be parade floats, the band competition, food trucks, and more.

Breakfast on the farm

The Haubenshild Dairy Farm will be hosting a breakfast on the farm event on Saturday, June 18 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to celebrate dairy month. The event will include a pancake breakfast, a petting zoo, watch cows being milked, see how cows are cared for, a tractor ride, and a horse-drawn wagon ride with an informational tour. The Haubenshild farm is located between Princeton and Cambridge at 35050 Nacre St. NW. Princeton.

Car Seat Distribution Classes

Thursday, June 9, 2022 9:30-11am, and Wednesday, June 29, 2022 1:30-3pm at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River. If eligible, residents of Sherburne County can receive a car seat for a $20 suggested donation. Call to find out income guidelines (Residents of Sherburne enrolled in WIC or medical assistance program are eligible, Non-Resident Children with a Minnesota PMAP (Blue Plus, Healthpartners, UCare) medical assistance program are eligible). Call to receive more information or register, 763-765-4111 or 1-800-433-5239.https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/396/Child-Passenger-Safety-Car-Seats

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK