Community bulletin board

Princeton Lions Club Airport Brunch
The Princeton Lions Club will be hosting their annual FLy-in and airport brunch on June 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Princeton airport. The event will have an all you can eat breakfast, a free car show, a fly-in, can do k-9s, and free eye screenings for kids. The event is free but free will offerings will be accepted. All donations will be returned back to the community.
Food trucks on the farm
On Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brixton Genetics is hosting a Food Trucks on the Farm event at 9024 45th St. in Princeton. THe event will include a bounce house, combine simulator, K-9 demonstrations by the Mille Lacs County Sheriff department, firetrucks, farm machinery, baby calves, and more. Many local food trucks will also be available for people to enjoy. The event is $5 per person or $10 per family. All proceeds go to the Princeton Area FFA Alumni Scholarships.
Milaca Parade
The annual Milaca Parade is set to roam the streets on June 16 starting at 5 p.m. The parade will follow the same route as previous years. There will be parade floats, the band competition, food trucks, and more.
Breakfast on the farm
The Haubenshild Dairy Farm will be hosting a breakfast on the farm event on Saturday, June 18 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. to celebrate dairy month. The event will include a pancake breakfast, a petting zoo, watch cows being milked, see how cows are cared for, a tractor ride, and a horse-drawn wagon ride with an informational tour. The Haubenshild farm is located between Princeton and Cambridge at 35050 Nacre St. NW. Princeton.
Hairy Mosquito Artisan Festival
Join us for a culture-filled festival celebrating, artists, crafters and musicians who gather to sell their hand-crafted items. Featuring blacksmiths, jewelers, leathersmith, glassblowers, candle makers, fire dancers, woodworkers, food trucks, music & more. The Artisan Festival will take place starting June 11 at 10 a.m. and run until June 12 at 5 p.m. at Hairy Mosquito Trading Company located at 21287 US Highway 169 in Milaca.
55+ Driver Discount Program
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: June 23 at the Isle Recreation Center located at 610 Mille Lacs Ave in Isle, MN; and June 20 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the PRinceton VFW post located at 133 N. Rum River Dr. using the Banquet Hall enterance. This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294.
