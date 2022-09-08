Community bulletin board Sept. 8

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Senior day trip to the Ordway
Come Travel With Me is planning a seniors day trip to the Ordway Center in St. Paul for a show of Beauty and the Beast. The trip will take place on Friday, December 23 from 2 p.m. to approximately 4:40 p.m., but payment for the trip is due by September 19th. The cost to attend is $88 which includes a ticket for the show and coach bus transportation. Transportation pick-up locations will be at the Cambridge Senior Activity Center at approximately at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Ham Lake Speedway at approximately 12:30 P.M. Refunds will NOT be given for cancellations – you can find someone to take your spot or contact Carline Sargent and she will try to find someone for you. To register for the trip, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 or email at cometravelwithme@gmail.com.
Come Travel with me presentation
Come Travel With Me is hosting a presentation at the Cambridge Library on Tuesday, September 13 at 6 p.m. to share information about small group travel opportunities offered through them in 2023. The trips allow people to travel who do not always have people to accompany them, what the planning details taken care of, and a ride to and from the airport. Some of the travel opportunities offered in 2023 include a trip through British Landscapes, a trip through Alaska, and a trip over Christmas on the Danube. For more information about the presentation, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 or email at cometravelwithme@gmail.com.
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: Sept. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Princeton VFW Post 133 North Rum River Dr: Banquet Hall entrance and Sept. 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church 245 Central Ave S- Fellowship Hall in Milaca.
Storytime at the Princeton Area Library
Children and their caregivers are invited to attend a weekly storytime program on Wednesdays, starting Sept. 14, at the Princeton Area Library. Following the 11 a.m. storytime, an optional craft activity will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. No registration necessary.
This program is presented by Princeton Early Childhood and Family Education.
The Princeton Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 100 4th Ave. S., Princeton, and can be reached at (763) 389-3753. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
2022 Annual Olde-Thyme Fall Fest
The Twenty-Ninth Annual Olde-Tyme Fall Fest is being presented outdoors on Saturday September 24 from 9 AM to 4 PM by the Mille Lacs Lake Historical Society at the Mille Lacs Lake Museum in Isle, MN, in cooperation with the Isle Chamber of Commerce. Food will be provided by the Tusenvann Sons of Norway Lodge of Isle. The event provides a showcase for artisans, authors, musicians, artists, and makers of other handcrafts and products to meet with the public to display and sell their created items. Various demonstrations or examples of historic activities and machinery and old cars will also be on display. The museum complex is located on Main Street in Isle at 4th Avenue in the historic 1903 Isle School, along with our associated buildings.
