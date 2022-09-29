Community bulletin board Sept. 29

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: Oct. 18 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Princeton VFW Post, 133 North Rum River Dr: Banquet Hall entrance.
Amour Acres Fall Festival
Amour Acres in Milaca is hosting a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at their events center. The festival will feature food, crafts, bounce houses, and more. They are currently looking for vendors, to sign up, email Amour Acres at vendors@amouracreseventcenter.com. Amour Acres Event Center and their fall festival is located at 10544 210th St. in Milaca.
Fourth annual SOAR Conference
The SOAR (Seize Opportunities and Rise) Conference is designed for local women entrepreneurs to take the next step in growing their business. The event is hosted by the Women’s Business Alliance. The SOAR Conference will take place this fall from October 11 – 13 with one virtual and two in-person events. Attendees can choose which in-person event they will attend depending on their geographic proximity to Princeton or Duluth, MN. Registration for attending the virtual event only is also available. Registration is open. Aspiring and current small business owners are encouraged check out SOAR Conference details and register online at www.thesoarconference.com
Milaca Methodist Church Brunch
On Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., the Milaca Methodist Church is hosting an all inclusive brunch for $8. The event, sponsored by Princeton - Milaca Women’s Connection and affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, will feature music by The Trio and a special feature with Carol Sahlstrom’s “Crafty Lady! Dolls, Etc.” Speaker Laurie Kimball from Minneapolis will be discussing “Moving On.” Please call Melissa Johnson at 320-469-0722 for reservations or cancellations. The Milaca Methodist Church is located at 310 Third Ave. NW.
East Central Regional Library board meeting
The East Central Regional Library Board will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, October 10th in the Great Northern Room at the Cambridge Public Library- 111 Dellwood Street North, Cambridge, MN 55008.
Christ Our Light Quilt Bingo
Christ Our Light Catholic - North Parish will be hosting quilt bingo on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at 804 7th Ave. S. Princeton.
