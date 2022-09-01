Community bulletin board Sept. 1

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Car Seat Distribution classes
Wednesday, September 7, 2022, 1:30-3pm, and Tuesday, September 20, 2022 9:30am-11am at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River. If eligible, residents of Sherburne County can receive a car seat for a $20 suggested donation. Call to find out income guidelines (Residents of Sherburne enrolled in WIC or medical assistance program are eligible, Non-Resident Children with a Minnesota PMAP (Blue Plus, HealthPartners, UCare) medical assistance program are eligible). Call to receive more information or register, 763-765-4111 or 1-800-433-5239. https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/396/Child-Passenger-Safety-Car-Seats
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: Sept. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Princeton VFW Post 133 North Rum River Dr: Banquet Hall entrance and Sept. 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church 245 Central Ave S- Fellowship Hall in Milaca.
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall Brunch
On Tuesday, September 13 from 10 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., the Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall will be hosting a brunch for community members. The brunch will feature music by Norris Johnson and have a special feature which is to be announced. Speaker Heidi Studer will be speaking on “Let’s Go on a Treasure hunt, Discovering What is really Important.” The event is all inclusive for $8. Please call Melissa Johnson for reservations or cancellations at 320-496-0722. This event is sponsored by Princeton-Milaca Women’s Connection.
Senior day trip to the Ordway
Come Travel With Me is planning a seniors day trip to the Ordway Center in St. Paul for a show of Beauty and the Beast. The trip will take place on Friday, December 23 from 2 p.m. to approximately 4:40 p.m., but payment for the trip is due by September 19th. The cost to attend is $88 which includes a ticket for the show and coach bus transportation. Transportation pick-up locations will be at the Cambridge Senior Activity Center at approximately at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) and the Ham Lake Speedway at approximately 12:30 P.M. Refunds will NOT be given for cancellations – you can find someone to take your spot or contact Carline Sargent and she will try to find someone for you. To register for the trip, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 or email at cometravelwithme@gmail.com.
Come Travel with me presentation
Come Travel With Me is hosting a presentation at the Cambridge Library on Tuesday, September 13 at 6 p.m. to share information about small group travel opportunities offered through them in 2023. The trips allow people to travel who do not always have people to accompany them, what the planning details taken care of, and a ride to and from the airport. Some of the travel opportunities offered in 2023 include a trip through British Landscapes, a trip through Alaska, and a trip over Christmas on the Danube. For more information about the presentation, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 or email at cometravelwithme@gmail.com.
