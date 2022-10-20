Community bulletin board Oct. 20

M. Health Fairview is holding a free flu shot clinic to the public with no appointments necessary at Princeton High School on Monday, Oct. 24. The event will run from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. for those who are interested. No insurance is required. Princeton High School is located at 807 Eighth Ave.
Princeton’s annual daytime Trick or Treating
Businesses in Princeton will be hosting their annual daytime trick or treating event on Monday, Oct. 31 to celebrate Halloween. The event will run during business hours that day starting at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Businesses participating will be listed on posted flyers around Princeton closer to Halloween.
Milaca Friends of the Library Book Sale
A great selection of adult fiction and non-fiction books, children books, CD audiobooks, music CD’s and DVD’s. The Milaca Friends of the Library are hosting a book sale on Tuesday, NOv. 8 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Nov. 9 - 10 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Milaca Community Library. The sale is free will offering with proceeds used to support future library programs.
Come Travel With Me: trip to Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical
Come Travel With Me is hosting a day trip to the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud, MN to see Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical on Sunday, Nov. 27. The show time is at 2 - 4:30 pm. including a 20 minute intermission. Snacks and beverages will be available to purchase at the show. The cost for the show includes the ticket for the event and coach bus transportation for $65. Transportation pick-up locations are at the Ham Lake Speedway around 11:30 a.m., the Cambridge Senior Activity Center around 12:10 p.m., and the Princeton Walmart around 12:50 p.m. Payment and registration for the trip are open until the trip is full. To register, contact Carline Sargent by email at cometravelwithme@gmail.com or by phone at 612-270-3403.
