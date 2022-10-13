Community bulletin board Oct. 13

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: Oct. 18 from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Princeton VFW Post, 133 North Rum River Dr: Banquet Hall entrance.
Amour Acres Fall Festival
Amour Acres in Milaca is hosting a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at their events center. The festival will feature food, crafts, bounce houses, and more. They are currently looking for vendors, to sign up, email Amour Acres at vendors@amouracreseventcenter.com. Amour Acres Event Center and their fall festival is located at 10544 210th St. in Milaca.
Christ Our Light Quilt Bingo
The Christ Our Light Catholic Parish - North will be hosting Quilt Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. The church is located at 804 7th Ave. S. Princeton.
Free Flu Shot Clinic
M. Health Fairview is holding a free flu shot clinic to the public with no appointments necessary at Princeton High School on Monday, Oct. 24. The event will run from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. for those who are interested. No insurance is required. Princeton High School is located at 807 Eighth Ave.
Princeton’s annual daytime Tick or Treating
Businesses in Princeton will be hosting their annual daytime trick or treating event on Monday, Oct. 31 to celebrate Halloween. The event will run during business hours that day starting at 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Businesses participating will be listed on posted flyers around Princeton closer to Halloween.
50+ Health Fair
On Monday Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. a Health Fair will be held for those who are 50+ years old at the immanuel Lutheran Church in Princeton. There will be health screenings for blood pressure, balance, diabetes, mental health and wellness, stroke, nutrition and sleep. Presentations include Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home and Chief Todd Fredericks, A light lunch will be served and other free information will be included. The church is located at 401 Eighth Ave. S.
Brewfest: Brews and Bourbon
On Thursday, Oct. 20 at Stones Throw Golf Corse in Mialca the Rum River Community Foundation alongside Milaca Off Sales Liquor and Stones Throw Golf Course will be hosting Brewfest: Brews and Bourbon event. Craft beers, bourbons, seltzers, ciders, and pre-mixes will be available alongside dry rub wings all included in the cost of your ticket at $25. The event will run from 6 p.m. - 9:45 p.m. with a live auction starting at 7:45 p.m. with select bourbons and beers up for auction. New this year is a champagne cork shooting contest with prizes. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door the night of event, or from Milaca Off Sale Liquor with all proceeds going to the Rum River Community Foundation.
