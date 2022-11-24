Community bulletin board Nov. 24

Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 pm. First Congregational Church UCC is hosting their Congo Cafe and Cookie Walk. Enjoy soup and sandwiches, a bake sale, crafts and their exceptional cookie sale. The church is located at 610 First St. in Princeton.
MAC the Halls
During the Milaca Community Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25, the Milaca Arts Council will also be hosting its annual MAC the Halls to support local artists. The event will run from 5 7 p.m. Artists and other vendors from the community will be in attendance for early holiday shopping. Some vendor spots are still available, to register visit https://milaca-fine-arts-council-inc.square.site/. The Milaca Community Tree lighting will also include sleigh rides, music, s’mores, cider, hot chocolate, a campfire, and the annual hotdish competition.
Princeton holiday kick-off events
The annual Mini Dazzle parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 and run from Princeton City Hall down First St., and end at the Princeton Library. Immediately following the parade is the Tinsle, Twinkle, Trunk or Treat in the Princeton North Mall parking lot from 6 - 7 p.m. with food trucks, s’mores, a campfire, and more. Light Up Princeton’s opening night begins around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Riverside Park. Drivers will be asked to line-up on the shoulder of Rum River Dr. near the designated signs.
Upcoming Blood Drives
Red Cross blood donors are the lifeline for car accident victims, parents with complicated childbirths, individuals battling cancer and people with sickle cell disease. All who come to donate Nov. 23-27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. All donors who come to give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Gift card by email courtesy of Amazon. Upcoming blood drives in the area are at the Milaca American Legion 160 Second St. SE. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 12 - 6 p.m. and at the Princeton Trinity Crossing 110 Sixth Ave. N. on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 12:30 - 6:30 p.m.
