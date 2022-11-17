Community bulletin board Nov. 17

Come Travel With Me: trip to Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical
Come Travel With Me is hosting a day trip to the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud, MN to see Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical on Sunday, Nov. 27. The show time is at 2 - 4:30 pm. including a 20 minute intermission. Snacks and beverages will be available to purchase at the show. The cost for the show includes the ticket for the event and coach bus transportation for $65. Transportation pick-up locations are at the Ham Lake Speedway around 11:30 a.m., the Cambridge Senior Actvity Center around 12:10 p.m., and the Princeton Walmart around 12:50 p.m. Payment and registration for the trip are open until the trip is full. To register, contact Carline Sargent by email at cometravelwithme@gmail.com or by phone at 612-270-3403.
Congo Cafe and Cookie Walk
Thursday, Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. - 2 pm. First Congregational Church UCC is hosting their Congo Cafe and Cookie Walk. Enjoy soup and sandwiches, a bake sale, crafts and their exceptional cookie sale. The church is located at 610 First St. in Princeton.
Lutefisk, Ham, and Meatball Dinner
On Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Glendorado Lutheran Church will be a Scandinavian themed dinner with traditional Scandinavian meals such as lutefisk, ham, meatballs, potatoes, rutabagas, vegtebales, coleslaw, lefse, and pie. The dinner is $10 for children ages 6-12, $15 for ages 13 and up for ham and meatballs only, and $20 for ages 13 and up for all meal items. The dinner will run from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Glendorado Lutheran Church at 1100 186th Ave. NE. in Princeton.
MAC the Halls
During the Milaca Community Tree Lighting on Friday, Nov. 25, the Milaca Arts Council will also be hosting its annual MAC the Halls to support local artists. The event will run from 5 7 p.m. Artists and other vendors from the community will be in attendance for early holiday shopping. Some vendor spots are still available, to register visit https://milaca-fine-arts-council-inc.square.site/.
