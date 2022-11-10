Community bulletin board Nov. 10

Come Travel With Me: trip to Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical
Come Travel With Me is hosting a day trip to the Paramount Center for the Arts in St. Cloud, MN to see Irving Berlin’s White Christmas the Musical on Sunday, Nov. 27. The show time is at 2 - 4:30 pm. including a 20 minute intermission. Snacks and beverages will be available to purchase at the show. The cost for the show includes the ticket for the event and coach bus transportation for $65. Transportation pick-up locations are at the Ham Lake Speedway around 11:30 a.m., the Cambridge Senior Actvity Center around 12:10 p.m., and the Princeton Walmart around 12:50 p.m. Payment and registration for the trip are open until the trip is full. To register, contact Carline Sargent by email at cometravelwithme@gmail.com or by phone at 612-270-3403.
Bethany Lutheran Church Holiday Fair
Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.,, Bethany Lutheran Church is hosting their Holiday Fair. Enjoy lefse, caramel and innamon rolls, pie, chili, soup, sandwiches, a bake sale, crafts, and next-to-new. The church is located at 801 Sixth St. S. in Princeton.
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall Brunch
The Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall is hosting an all inclusive brunch Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 10 - 11:45 a.m. for $8. The brunch will feature music by dale Clifton, a special feature from Marian Dobe and Rhende Hagemeister with “Quilt in Pink,” and speaker Arlene Gabrielson from Cabridge on “A Sister’s Gift.” Sponsored by Princeton-milaca Women’s Connection Affiliated with stonecroft Ministries, call Melissa Johnson for reservations and cancelations at 320-469-0722.
Milaca High School Veteran’s Day Program
Milaca High School is hosting its annual Veteran’s Day Program on Friday, Nov. 11. The program will feature performances by the Milaca High School Band and Choir with guest speaker Reece Sandberg - a Milaca High School alum and USMC Veteran. The program will take place in the high school’s main gym with doors opening at 12 p.m. and the program starting at 1 p.m.
