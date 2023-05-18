 Skip to main content
Community bulletin board May 18

55+ Driver Discount Program Offered

This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. A first time course will be offered at 12 - 4 p.m. June 13 and 14 at the Princeton VFW Post on 133 N. Rum River Dr. Two four hour refresher courses will be offered from 12 - 4 p.m. on May 15 at the Princeton VFW post and May 23 at Milaca Zion Lutheran Church located at 245 Central Ave. S.

