Community bulletin board May 18

This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. A first time course will be offered at 12 - 4 p.m. June 13 and 14 at the Princeton VFW Post on 133 N. Rum River Dr. Two four hour refresher courses will be offered from 12 - 4 p.m. on May 15 at the Princeton VFW post and May 23 at Milaca Zion Lutheran Church located at 245 Central Ave. S.
Princeton schools summer meal program
Princeton Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service program. Meals will be provided to all children without regard to race, color, origin, sex, or age and without charge. The meals will meet nutritional standards established by the US Department of Agriculture. The meals will be provided at the following site: Princeton Primary School located at 1206 Seventh Avenue N. and will be served starting June 12 - Aug. 25 and will be closed on July 3, 4, and Aug. 4. Breakfast will be served from 8 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m. - 12:30 a.m.
Milaca Friends of the Library book sale
Pick up some great books for a freewill offering at the Milaca Friends of the Library book sale at the Milaca Community Library. The sale will be held during library open hours on these days: Tuesday, June 13: 10am-7pm; Wednesday,June 14: 10am-5pm; Thursday, June 15: 10am-5pm; and Friday, June 16: 10am-2pm.
Day trip to the Minnesota Arboretum
Come Travel with Me is planning a day trip to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, a public garden that is known for its beautiful display gardens with so much to see and do: 3 art galleries, horticultural library, gift and garden store, Pollinator Discovery Center, Tea Room and Terrace, and a beautiful conservatory. The trip will take place on Tuesday, July 11, but registration for the trip is due by June 16. The cost of the trip is $75 and included transportation, admission, a tram tour, and a lunch. To learn more about the trip, including transportation details, and to register, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.