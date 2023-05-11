Community bulletin board May 11

A six-week grief support group will have its last meeting on Wednesday May 17 from 1:00-2:30 pm at the Mille Lacs County Historical Depot. This group allows people who have experienced the death of a loved one to come together in a supportive environment and learn ways to cope with their loss. It is open to anyone who is grieving, is nondenominational and offered at no cost. For more information and to register, please contact Julie Schoen at 763-389-5645.
Informational meeting on Medicare
The Seven County Senior Federation is hosting free meetings that will highlight the steps involved in easing into Medicare. Attendees will be able to learn about Medicare, optional private coverages and timelines for enrolling in Medicare. The first meeting will be held from 4-5:30 on Thursday, May 18 at the North Branch Public Library, 6355 379th St., in North Branch. The meeting second is schedule for 3-4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 at the Princeton Library, 100 Fourth Ave. S. In Princeton. Questions? Call 320-679-4700. More information is available at www.7countyseniors.com.
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. A first time course will be offered at 12 - 4 p.m. June 13 and 14 at the Princeton VFW Post on 133 N. Rum River Dr. Two four hour refresher courses will be offered from 12 - 4 p.m. on May 15 at the Princeton VFW post and May 23 at Milaca Zion Lutheran Church located at 245 Central Ave. S.
