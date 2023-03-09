Community bulletin board March 9

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Milaca Friends of the Library Book Sale
Pick up some great books for a free will donation at the Milaca Friends of the Library book sale. The sale will be held at the library on the following days:
Thursday, March 9 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Friday, March 10 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
The Milaca Community Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 235 1st St. E., Milaca, and can be reached at (320) 983-3677. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Day trip for lunch and a play
Come Travel With Me is hosting a day trip for lunch and a play on May 10. The trip will be to the Minnesota Heritage Center in Bloomington, MN where Sidekick Theater Group will perform a comedy play titled “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.” Lunch will include creamy chicken breasts, potatoes, glazed carrots, coleslaw, dinner rolls, and assorted desserts. The cost of the trip is $84 which includes the cost of transportation, lunch, and the play with gratuity included. The registration and payment deadline for the trip is April 14. To register or learn more information about the trip, including pick-up locations, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403.
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall Brunch
Princeton - Milaca Women’s Connection is sponsoring an all inclusive brunch at the Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall from 10 - 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14. The brunch is $8 and will feature music by Bev Clifton, a special feature by Martha Towner on “Do you notice there is art in Martha?,” and speaker Marjo Keller from Breckenridge on “not yet.” For reservations or cancellations, please call Melissa Johnson at 320-469-0722.
East Central Regional Library meeting
The East Central Regional Library Board will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 13 in the Great Northern Room at the Cambridge Public Library- 111 Dellwood Street North, Cambridge, MN 55008.
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
This class will save up to 10 percent on auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.mnsafetycenter.org or www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: March 21st from noon - 4 p.m. at Milaca Zion Lutheran Church located at 245 Central Ave S- Fellowship Hall; April 4th from noon - 4 p.m. at the Princeton VFW Post located at 133 North Rum River Dr: Banquet Hall entrance.
