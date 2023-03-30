Community bulletin board March 30

This class will save up to 10 percent on auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Driver Discount Courses will be offered on April 4th from noon - 4 p.m. at the Princeton VFW Post at 133 North Rum River Dr.
Connections Meets Thursday, April 6
Connections Memory Cafe is a monthly gathering where people with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other memory diseases come together with their caregivers for a time of coffee, refreshments, conversation, crafts, speakers, and more. It provides an opportunity to connect with others, connect with memories, and connect with resources and information.
Located at the Princeton North Civic Center, 503 N 9th St, April 6 and first Thursday each month, 10:00-11:00 a.m. No registration or cost. Not respite, caregiver must attend also. It is an opportunity to have a fun time together. Questions call John or Carol Hulett 763-290-2228
Grief support group
A six-week grief support group will meet on Wednesdays April 5, 12, 19, May 3, 10, 17 from 1:00-2:30 pm at the Mille Lacs County Historical Depot. This group allows people who have experienced the death of a loved one to come together in a supportive environment and learn ways to cope with their loss. It is open to anyone who is grieving, is nondenominational and offered at no cost. For more information and to register, please contact Julie Schoen at 763-389-5645.
Milaca Methodist Hall brunch
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall is hosting an all inclusive brunch from 10-11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, April 11. The event which is sponsored by Princeton-Milaca Women’s Connection will feature flute music by Melissa Johnson, a special feature by Kris Erickson on “Information about our Parks,” and speaker Tina Young on “Joyful Living Surrounding Grief.” The brunch is also affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. For reservations or cancellations, call Melissa Johnson at 320-469-0722.
