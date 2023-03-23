Community bulletin board March 23

Come Travel With Me is hosting a day trip for lunch and a play on May 10. The trip will be to the Minnesota Heritage Center in Bloomington, MN where Sidekick Theater Group will perform a comedy play titled “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.” The trip is now full and no longer accepting applications. Contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 with questions.
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
This class will save up to 10 percent on auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Driver Discount Courses will be offered on April 4th from noon - 4 p.m. at the Princeton VFW Post at 133 North Rum River Dr.
Connections Meets Thursday, April 6
Connections Memory Cafe is a monthly gathering where people with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other memory diseases come together with their caregivers for a time of coffee, refreshments, conversation, crafts, speakers, and more. It provides an opportunity to connect with others, connect with memories, and connect with resources and information.
Located at the Princeton North Civic Center, 503 N 9th St, April 6 and first Thursday each month, 10:00-11:00 a.m. No registration or cost. Not respite, caregiver must attend also. It is an opportunity to have a fun time together. Questions call John or Carol Hulett 763-290-2228
Civic Betterment Club Spring Tea
The Civic Betterment Club of Princeton is having their Spring Tea, Saturday, March 25 starting at 1:00 at Trinity Crossing. Fresh brewed tea, and sweet and savory treats will be served. A short program will be presented, “Hospitali-Tea”, by Jeri Oliver. Vicki MacGlover of Tomahawk Tea & Trade will also be present. Contact Maureen for reservations or questions at 612-802-7175.
