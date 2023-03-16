Community bulletin board March 16

Come Travel With Me is hosting a day trip for lunch and a play on May 10. The trip will be to the Minnesota Heritage Center in Bloomington, MN where Sidekick Theater Group will perform a comedy play titled “Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.” Lunch will include creamy chicken breasts, potatoes, glazed carrots, coleslaw, dinner rolls, and assorted desserts. The cost of the trip is $84 which includes the cost of transportation, lunch, and the play included. The registration and payment deadline for the trip is April 14. To register or learn more about the trip, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403.
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
This class will save up to 10 percent on auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Driver Discount Courses will be offered on the following days: March 21st from noon - 4 p.m. at Milaca Zion Lutheran Church at 245 Central Ave S; April 4th from noon - 4 p.m. at the Princeton VFW Post at 133 North Rum River Dr.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.