Community bulletin board July 21

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Free Splash Park days - Princeton
Free splash park days will be sponsored by Immanuel Lutheran Church on Aug. 7 and The City of Princeton on Aug. 15 both from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On these days, admission to the splash park is free to community members. The splash park is located at 405 11th Ave. S.
Day trip to the MN Twin game - updated
The day trip to the MN Twins game vs. the Detroit Tigers has been moved to a different game day due to low registrations. Come join in the fun for a day at the ballpark watching the MN Twins take on the Texas Rangers. Come Travel With Me is offering this opportunity to local senior citizens for a day of worry free group travel. Cost $64 per person, includes motorcoach transportation and game ticket (lower level/section 126, along 3rd base, in the shade, only a few steps). Refunds will not be given for cancellation made after July 30, 2022. We will board the bus at approximately 9:00 AM and return at approximately 6:00 PM. Two or three central pick-up locations will be determined based on preferences selected on registration forms. Kids are also invited to join you on the trip, and they will have the opportunity to meet at TC’s Clubhouse to get their picture taken with TC during the third inning. The game is on Sunday, Aug. 21, but registration is taking place now. To register for the trip, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 or by email at cometravelwme@gmail.com.
Milaca movies in the park
The City of Milaca will be hosting a movie in the park on Aug. 4 starting at 9 p.m. The event will take place in Rec Park at the Bandshell where they will be showing the movie “Luca.”
55+ Driver Discount Program Offered
This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: August 2nd, 2022, Course #50878 from 12 pm to 4 pm at Zion Lutheran Church 245 Central Ave S- Fellowship Hall in Milaca. August 4th, 2022, Course #50534 from 12 pm to 4 pm at the Princeton VFW Post 133 North Rum River Dr: Banquet Hall entrance in Princeton. Aug. 18th from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Eastwood Life Enrichment Center 160 Valhalla Circle, MN.
City of Milaca hosts annual Bluegrass festival - RecFest
The City of Milaca is hosting RecFest, their annual bluegrass festival, from July 28 – July 31, 2022 at Rec Park, 435 2nd Street NW, Milaca. This four-day event features performances from some of the region’s most noted bands and musicians, educational workshops, instrumental jam sessions, food & beverage vendors, and beer tasting. Now in its 12th year, RecFest is dedicated to bringing bluegrass music to the masses. The nine-band lineup includes rockabilly, Irish, gospel, Cajun, old-time, and country tunes in addition to the bluegrass for which this event is known. The Milaca RecFest schedule, along with performer, ticket, and camping information, can be found at milacarecfest.com. Tickets are available at the gate: $10 for a day pass or $20 for a four-day pass. The City of Milaca is located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 169 and Minnesota Highway 23 approximately 60 miles north of Minneapolis. The city is known for its parks and trails, which take full advantage of their proximity to the Rum River.
Senior day - Minnesota State Fair Day Trip on opening day
Come Travel With Me is offering this opportunity to local senior citizens for a day of worry free group travel. Come join in the fun at the Minnesota State Fair Thursday, August 25, 2022. Deals on merchandice and food will be provided for senior day. Cost $46 which includes motorcoach transportation and admission in to the fair. We will board the coach bus at approximately 8:00 AM and return at approximately 4:00 PM. There will be 3 pick-up locations: Princeton Walmart, Cambridge Senior Activity Center and Ham Lake Senior Center. You will be notified of exact pick-up times approximately two weeks prior to the trip. Kids are welcome to join you. Refunds will not be given for cancellations – you can find someone to take your spot or contact me and we will try to find someone for you. Registration in taking place now. To register for the trip, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403 or by email at cometravelwme@gmail.com.
Motoamerica returns to Brainerd International raceway
MotoAmerica returns to Brainerd International Raceway July 29-31 for MotoAmerica Superbikes at Minnesota. The annual weekend-long event features seven classes of the country’s top motorcycle road racers and activities for all ages of adrenaline junkies. The weekend will begin with qualifying on Friday followed by two full days of nonstop racing action Saturday and Sunday. In addition to racing, individuals can enjoy carnival games, kids zones and camping. Special to the weekend of racing is the opportunity for fans to put their bikes on the track during Saturday’s Fan Lap for ages 16 and up. Three-day general admission tickets are available for $90, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday only admission for $40. Veterans and active duty Military members receive discounts on single day admission tickets. The event is located at Brainerd International Raceway 5523 Birchdale Rd. Brainerd.
