Community bulletin board Jan. 5

This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering a 55+ Driver Discount Course on the following day: 12 - 4 p.m. on Jan. 18, 2023 at the Princeton VFW Post, 133 North Rum River Dr. at the Banquet Hall entrance.
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall Brunch
The Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall is holding an all inclusive brunch from 10 - 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The brunch is $8 with music by Kendra Hanson and her daughter, a special feature with Mikki Schafer on “Red Umbrella Coffee Roaster,” and speaker Scott Gottschalk on “Are Angels for Real.” The event is sponsored by Princeton-Milaca Women’s Connection and affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries. Please call Melissa Johnson for reservations or cancellations at 320-469-0722.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.