Community bulletin board Jan. 19

Milaca’s The Bee Cafe, Coffee Shop, and Boutique is hosting a winter art show from 3 - 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29. Local artists will showcase their work alongside live music by Jose Ziebart, and handcrafted drinks and treats.
Car Seat Distribution Classes
If eligible, residents of Sherburne County can receive a car seat for a $20 suggested donation. Call to find out income guidelines (Residents of Sherburne enrolled in WIC or medical assistance program are eligible, Non-Resident Children with a Minnesota PMAP (Blue Plus, HealthPartners, UCare medical assistance programs are eligible)). Call to receive more information or register, 763-765-4112 or 1-800-433-5239. https://www.co.sherburne.mn.us/396/Child-Passenger-Safety-Car-Seats. The class will take place from 9 a.m. - noon on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Sherburne County Government Center, 13880 Business Center Drive NW, Elk River. Maple Room.
Family Fun Night in Rec Park
The Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Family Fun Night in Rec Park from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Feb. 9. The event will feature ice skating, sledding, cross country skiing, hiking, a bonfire, and indoor activities for the little ones. Sloppy joes and chips sponsored by Kwik Trip will be available while supplies last. hot chocolate and s’mores will also be available. The event will take place at the Gorecki Center in Rec Park located at 435 Second St. NW in Milaca. For more information, contact the chamber by email at info@milacachamber.com or by phone at 320-983-3140.
Princeton Ambassadors application now open
The Princeton Ambassadors Program is looking for candidates to apply to be the 2023 Princeton Ambassadors. They are looking for Little Miss candidates ages eight-10, Junior Ambassador candidates ages 11-15, and Ambassador candidates ages 17-21. Those interested in applying must attend school, live in, or work in the Princeton, Zimmerman, or Milaca areas. Applications are being accepted now through March 5. To apply, follow this link https://tinyurl.com/mv6tdzfm and fill out the application form. For more information or questions send an email to princetonambassadorprogram@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.