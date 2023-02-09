Community bulletin board Feb. 9

The Milaca Friends of the Library is holding its annual meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Milaca Community Library located at 235 First St. E. At 6:30 p.m. guest author Peter Geye will be in attendance and be speaking during the meeting. Geye is a literary fiction writer set predominantly in the Minnesota and Lake Superior regions.
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall Brunch
The Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall is hosting an all inclusive brunch from 10 - 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The brunch is $8 and will feature music by Kerry Deboer, a special feature by Desiree Gopie of Milaca on “The Story of Tradition,” and speaker Steve Tadevich on “Diamonds are not Forever.” The church is located at 310 Third Ave. NW, Milaca. Please call Melissa Johnson for reservations or cancellations at 320-469-0722. This event is sponsored by Princeton-Milaca Women’s Connection and is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
Princeton Ambassadors informational meeting
Princeton, Milaca, and Zimmerman girls ages 16-21 wanting to make a difference in the community, grow their professional skills, meet new people, and earn a $1,000 scholarship at the end of the year in the crown are invited to attend the Princeton Ambassadors informational meeting. We will be answering any questions you may have about the program and applying to be an ambassador at the Princeton Coffee Corner from 10 a.m. - noon on Saturday, Feb. 25. Applications for the Princeton Ambassador program are open now until March 5. To apply, follow this link https://tinyurl.com/mv6tdzfm and fill out the application form. For more information or questions email to princetonambassadorprogram@gmail.com.
