Community bulletin board Feb. 2

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com
Family Fun Night in Rec Park
The Milaca Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Family Fun Night in Rec Park from 5:30 - 7 p.m. on Feb. 9. The event will feature ice skating, sledding, cross country skiing, hiking, a bonfire, and indoor activities for the little ones. Sloppy joes and chips sponsored by Kwik Trip will be available while supplies last. hot chocolate and s’mores will also be available. The event will take place at the Gorecki Center in Rec Park located at 435 Second St. NW in Milaca. For more information, contact the chamber by email at info@milacachamber.com or by phone at 320-983-3140.
Princeton Ambassadors application now open
The Princeton Ambassadors Program is looking for candidates to apply to be the 2023 Princeton Ambassadors. They are looking for Little Miss candidates ages eight-10, Junior Ambassador candidates ages 11-15, and Ambassador candidates ages 17-21. Applications are being accepted now through March 5. To apply, follow this link https://tinyurl.com/mv6tdzfm and fill out the application form. For more information or questions email to princetonambassadorprogram@gmail.com.
Milaca Friends of the Library meeting
The Milaca Friends of the Library is holding its annual meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Milaca Community Library located at 235 First St. E. At 6:30 p.m. guest author Peter Geye will be in attendance and be speaking during the meeting. Geye is a literary fiction writer set predominantly in the Minnesota and Lake Superior regions.
Day trip to the MN State Capitol & History Center
Come Travel With Me is planning a day trip for a tour of the newly renovated Minnesota State Capitol building to hear stories about art, history, and architecture. There will also be a possibility to meet and greet local representatives. The second part of the trip will be a visit to the MN History Center to learn about the people and places of MN through its exhibits. There will be a guided tour at the museum along with some free time. The trip will take place on March 1 with the registration deadline of Feb. 6. The cost of the trip is $47 which includes transportation and admission. Lunch will be on your own, you can pack a lunch or the History Center has a Market house Grab-n-Go with sandwiches. To learn more about the trip, including pick up and drop off locations, and to register, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403.
Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall Brunch
The Milaca Methodist Fellowship Hall is hosting an all inclusive brunch from 10 - 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The brunch is $8 and will feature music by Kerry Deboer, a special feature by Desiree Gopie of Milaca on “The Story of Tradition,” and speaker Steve Tadevich on “Diamonds are not Forever.” The church is located at 310 Third Ave. NW, Milaca. Please call Melissa Johnson for reservations or cancellations at 320-469-0722. This event is sponsored by Princeton-Milaca Women’s Connection and is affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.