Community bulletin board Feb. 16

Princeton, Milaca, and Zimmerman girls ages 16-21 wanting to make a difference in the community, grow their professional skills, meet new people, and earn a $1,000 scholarship at the end of the year in the crown are invited to attend the Princeton Ambassadors informational meeting. We will be answering any questions you may have about the program and applying to be an ambassador at the Princeton Coffee Corner from 10 a.m. - noon on Saturday, Feb. 25. Applications for the Princeton Ambassador program are open now until March 5. To apply, follow this link https://tinyurl.com/mv6tdzfm and fill out the application form. For more information or questions email to princetonambassadorprogram@gmail.com.
Milaca Friends of the Library Book Sale
Pick up some great books for a goodwill donation at the Milaca Friends of the Library book sale. The sale will be held at the library on the following days:
Tuesday, March 7 (10 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Wednesday, March 8 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Thursday, March 9 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Friday, March 10 (10 a.m. to 2 p.m.).
The Milaca Community Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 235 1st St. E., Milaca, and can be reached at (320) 983-3677. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Day trip to the MN State Capitol & History Center
Come Travel With Me is planning a day trip for a tour of the newly renovated Minnesota State Capitol building to hear stories about art, history, and architecture. There will also be a possibility to meet and greet local representatives. The second part of the trip will be a visit to the MN History Center to learn about the people and places of MN through its exhibits. There will be a guided tour at the museum along with some free time. The trip will take place on March 1 with the registration deadline of Feb. 24. The cost of the trip is $47 which includes transportation and admission. Lunch will be on your own, you can pack a lunch or the History Center has a Market house Grab-n-Go with sandwiches. To learn more about the trip, including pick up and drop off locations, and to register, contact Carline Sargent by phone at 612-270-3403.
